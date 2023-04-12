Ariana DeBose Will Do Her Thing Once More as Host of the 2023 Tony Awards

Watch : Angela Bassett REACTS to Ariana DeBose's Viral BAFTA Rap

Ariana DeBose is ready for her encore.

A year after hosting the 75th Annual Tony Awards, the West Side Story actress will be returning to the New York City stage as host of the 2023 Tonys.

"I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back," Ariana shared in an April 12 statement. "So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!"

The nominees for the awards show will be announced May 2.

Ariana, a previous 2018 Tony nominee for her work in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, brought the house down in 2022 with her rousing performance paying tribute to the year in theater. However, she is no stranger to starting things off with a bang.