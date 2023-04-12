Matthew McConaughey Recalls Scary Plane Incident With Wife Camila Alves

Watch : Matthew McConaughey's Wife Details Scary Plane Turbulence

Matthew McConaughey will never forget that flight.

The actor, 53, recently recalled a terrifying experience on a plane in which he revealed the aircraft he and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey were on dropped 4,000 feet before ultimately landing safely.

"You're in suspended disbelief," Matthew told Kelly Ripa on the April 12 episode of her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast. "I mean, it's zero gravity. Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended floating still just in the air. And to look at it for that long—which wasn't that long, one, two, three, four—and then everything just comes crashing down, yeah, it was a hell of a scare. A complete loss of control, 100 percent feeling of I am not in control. I have no way to get control of this situation in the moment."

The Oscar winner and Camila were on a March 1 Lufthansa flight when the incident occurred. As the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority previously told E! News, the plane had been traveling from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, and ended up diverting to Washington Dulles International Airport after experiencing "significant turbulence." After the incident, seven people were taken to local hospitals for injuries believed to be minor.