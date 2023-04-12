Prince Harry Will Attend King Charles III's Coronation Without Meghan Markle

Watch : Prince George's Role in King Charles III's Coronation Revealed

The royal guest list for King Charles III's upcoming coronation will include Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex is set to attend his father's ceremony on May 6, while Meghan Markle will not make the trip overseas, a rep for the couple told E! News April 12. According to the statement, the Duchess of Sussex will be staying in California with kids Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 22 months.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed Harry's attendance to the coronation, which falls on Archie's 4th birthday.

This update comes one month after a rep for the Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, confirmed that they'd received "email correspondence" from the king's office about the coronation.

At the time, the couple's spokesperson told the Associated Press, "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time." However, they've now come to a decision that just Harry will join his family at the coronation at London's Westminster Abbey.