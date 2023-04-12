Why Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids Are Not on Social Media

Watch : Why Jennifer Garner Loves Her "Peppermint" Character

While it's been nearly two decades since Jennifer Garner has starred on Alias, she still finds herself taking on different missions—including keeping her kids off social media.

"I just said to my kids, 'Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we'll have the conversation,'" the actress—who shares kids Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck—said on the April 11 episode of Today. "Find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it's not good for teenagers, then we'll chat."

As for how Garner's children feel about not being on the apps? "My eldest is grateful," she replied. "And we'll see. I mean, it's a long haul. I have a couple more to go, so just knock on wood. We'll see if I really hang in there."

Garner, 50, doesn't post pictures of her children on her own social media channels, either.

"Well, I would never share my kids," the 13 Going on 30 alum explained to E! News in 2018. "That's a pretty big roadblock right there….I've fought too hard for their privacy personally that it feels weird."