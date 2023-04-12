Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Put on United Front in Family Photo With Their Kids

This family photo is 9021-oh-so-sweet.
Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling continue to put past split rumors to rest by sharing a new family photo with their children. The post, which Tori shared on Instagram April 9, shows her and Dean posing with their kids Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, and Finn, 10, and Beau Dean, 6 at Omni Rancho Las Palmas in Palm Springs, Calif. (Dean is also dad to son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)
The 90210 star captioned the family snapshot, "Happy Easter xo."
Not only did Tori share this snap to her profile, but Dean also took this pic to the 'gram as well.
"Another wonderful Easter under our belts," the Chopped Canada host wrote. "The kids are getting so big and fashionable!!! I need to step up my game. Hope you all had a great Easter!!"
Dean and Tori's Easter photo marks the latest look into their family life after being the subject of long-lasting breakup speculation. Back in 2021, Tori said on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live that "my kids and dogs sleep in my bed" after being asked if she and Dean were sleeping in the same space.
Later that same year, a source close to the actress told E! News that "the marriage is over and has been for a very long time now" and that Tori was waiting to file for divorce. At the time, reps for the couple had no immediate comment when reached by E! News. The pair then further raised speculation when they spent multiple holidays apart, including New Year's Eve 2021.
Since then, the couple appear to have reconciled. In November, Dean made it clear where they stand by showing some love to Tori on his Instagram. "I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!!" he wrote on Nov. 23 next to a photo of Tori. "Hot wife ALERT!!"
As for the recent holiday season? Dean was on their 2022 Christmas card with Tori and their kids, and the pair rang in the new year together as a family.
More recently, Tori shared a snapshot of herself, Dean and their kids with Mary Jo's daughter Lola out for a meal. "A messy table is a sign of the aftermath of a brilliant family feast," Tori wrote under the Jan. 9 Instagram post. "Because of the unique flavor combos it prompted really great family conversations which we love when food is so thought and taste provoking our kiddos don't even miss their devices."