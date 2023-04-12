Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Put on United Front in Family Photo With Their Kids

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis Finally Clear the Air on "Overserved"

This family photo is 9021-oh-so-sweet.

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling continue to put past split rumors to rest by sharing a new family photo with their children. The post, which Tori shared on Instagram April 9, shows her and Dean posing with their kids Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, and Finn, 10, and Beau Dean, 6 at Omni Rancho Las Palmas in Palm Springs, Calif. (Dean is also dad to son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

The 90210 star captioned the family snapshot, "Happy Easter xo."

Not only did Tori share this snap to her profile, but Dean also took this pic to the 'gram as well.

"Another wonderful Easter under our belts," the Chopped Canada host wrote. "The kids are getting so big and fashionable!!! I need to step up my game. Hope you all had a great Easter!!"

Dean and Tori's Easter photo marks the latest look into their family life after being the subject of long-lasting breakup speculation. Back in 2021, Tori said on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live that "my kids and dogs sleep in my bed" after being asked if she and Dean were sleeping in the same space.