Margot Robbie Leaves Barbie World Behind on Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Watch : Met Gala 2023: This Year's Theme EXPLAINED

This Barbie is a total fashionista.

Margot Robbie swapped Barbiecore pink for a sleek black look at the 2023 Met Gala, which honored the late Karl Lagerfeld. The Barbie star walked the red carpet at the May 1 event in a Chanel dress with an intricate bodice. (See more stars at Met Gala here.)

"This dress was worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993," she told Vogue of her look. "They remade it for me. And it's obviously a Karl design and I feel really great in it. I was the last Chanel ambassador that he picked… It is an honor."

This marks Robbie's third time attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. However, it's been a few years since she stepped out for fashion's biggest night.

The last time she attended was the 2016 Met Gala, where she donned an elegant white Calvin Klein dress for its "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" theme.

Margot's stop at the Met Gala comes just ahead of her busy summer when her new movie Barbie hits theaters. She leads the star-studded film playing the titular doll opposite Ryan Gosling's Ken. And fans got a glimpse of the movie last month with the release of its trailer that featured Margot embracing Barbie's signature pink colors, while her character grappled with the possibility of leaving Barbieland to explore a different world.