Margot Robbie Leaves Barbie World Behind on Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Margot Robbie showed out for her 2023 Met Gala appearance, her third time attending the fashion event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This Barbie is a total fashionista.

Margot Robbie swapped Barbiecore pink for a sleek black look at the 2023 Met Gala, which honored the late Karl Lagerfeld. The Barbie star walked the red carpet at the May 1 event in a Chanel dress with an intricate bodice. (See more stars at Met Gala here.)

"This dress was worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993," she told Vogue of her look. "They remade it for me. And it's obviously a Karl design and I feel really great in it. I was the last Chanel ambassador that he picked… It is an honor."

This marks Robbie's third time attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. However, it's been a few years since she stepped out for fashion's biggest night.

The last time she attended was the 2016 Met Gala, where she donned an elegant white Calvin Klein dress for its "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" theme.

Margot's stop at the Met Gala comes just ahead of her busy summer when her new movie Barbie hits theaters. She leads the star-studded film playing the titular doll opposite Ryan Gosling's Ken. And fans got a glimpse of the movie last month with the release of its trailer that featured Margot embracing Barbie's signature pink colors, while her character grappled with the possibility of leaving Barbieland to explore a different world.

Though Margot has been tight-lipped about Barbie's plot in the past, she previously revealed to E! News that the movie will be unlike her 2022 film Babylon, which follows the uproarious life of Hollywood stars in the 1920s.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

"Not Babylon vibes, different vibes," she said at the 2023 Golden Globes. "But it's still gonna blow your mind, just in a different way."

Keep scrolling to see more stars arrive in style at the 2023 Met Gala.

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

