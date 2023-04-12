How to Watch the GLAAD Media Awards 2023

The GLAAD Media Awards 2023, hosted by Margaret Cho, will soon air on Hulu after taking place last month in Los Angeles. Learn more details about the show below.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Apr 12, 2023 12:00 PMTags
Red CarpetLGBTQAwardsCelebritiesGLAAD Awards
Watch: Madonna Talks GLAAD Honor and New Music

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards will soon finds it way to streaming platforms.

The 34th annual awards show, which took place March 31 in Los Angeles, will stream starting April 12 on Hulu, according to a press release.

As for what viewers can expect from the event, which honors media for excellence in LGBTQ representation, fans will be happy to see a familiar face lighting up the room: Jennifer Coolidge.

The White Lotus actress opened the show with a hilarious and heartwarming message to the LGBTQ+ community, adding she believes "we all have the right to be who we are and to love the people we love and to tell our stories and to celebrate that in whatever way we can."

The event also featured moving speeches by stars who spoke out against inequality, such as Jeremy Pope, the recipient of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

photos
The Evolution of LGBTQ+ Representation in Film

"As we continue to build and fight in the community, we know that we are targeted," he said, per the release. "Our trans brothers and sisters, our rights are at stake. And at times I find my heart wrestling with how to keep the faith. It's rooms like this that remind me of the power of this community. How we will rise time and time again for each other."

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Marshall Dated This Co-Star After Jackie Split

2

Teresa Giudice's Involvement in Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumor Revealed

3

John Mayer Has New Thoughts on His Rumored Song About Taylor Swift

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Margaret Cho, also saw 9-1-1 Lone Star take the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as What We Do in The Shadows win for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Keep scrolling to see to see stars, including Raven-Symoné and Jane Lynch, at the GLAAD Media Awards 2023.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Christina Aguilera
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Raven Symone
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Chrishell Stause
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Diplo
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Jamie Clayton
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Harvey Guillen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Geena Davis
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Vanessa Williams
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Abbi Jacobson
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Frankie Grande
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
G Flip
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Jane Lynch
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Dewayne Perkins
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Elliott Cooper and Greg Mathis Jr.
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Jacqueline Toboni
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Evan Ross Katz
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Sinitta
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Jill Sobule
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Sherry Cola
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Sarah Kate Ellis
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Janeeka Muse and Adrienne Muse
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Jake Graf
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Marshall Dated This Co-Star After Jackie Split

2

Teresa Giudice's Involvement in Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumor Revealed

3

John Mayer Has New Thoughts on His Rumored Song About Taylor Swift

4

Ariana Grande Addresses “Concerns” About Her Body

5

Why Jana Kramer Called Past Blind Date With Brody Jenner the “Worst”