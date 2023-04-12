How to Watch the GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Watch : Madonna Talks GLAAD Honor and New Music

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards will soon finds it way to streaming platforms.

The 34th annual awards show, which took place March 31 in Los Angeles, will stream starting April 12 on Hulu, according to a press release.

As for what viewers can expect from the event, which honors media for excellence in LGBTQ representation, fans will be happy to see a familiar face lighting up the room: Jennifer Coolidge.

The White Lotus actress opened the show with a hilarious and heartwarming message to the LGBTQ+ community, adding she believes "we all have the right to be who we are and to love the people we love and to tell our stories and to celebrate that in whatever way we can."

The event also featured moving speeches by stars who spoke out against inequality, such as Jeremy Pope, the recipient of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.