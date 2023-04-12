Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Says He Broke Up With Ariana Madix Before Cheating Made Headlines

Watch : Tom Sandoval Speaks Out: Every MAJOR Interview Moment

Tom Sandoval is SUR-ving up his side of the Scandoval.

A month after the Vanderpump Rules fandom was rocked by news that Tom had cheated on his longtime love Ariana Madix with their co-star Raquel Leviss, the 39-year-old broke down the timeline of the couple's dramatic fallout. On the April 11 episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Tom claimed that he and Ariana, 37, were already broken up when his affair with Raquel, 28, made headlines in early March.

"I actually did break up with her on Valentine's Day," he told host Howie Mandel. "I had already broken up with her two weeks earlier."

The TomTom co-owner went on to claim that Ariana—who he dated for nine years—was "very upset" in the days that followed, saying his ex was "completely in denial and not accepting it."

"I sit down to talk to her and she's like, 'I'm not letting you leave me. You're going to have to force me out of this relationship,'" he recalled of Ariana's alleged response. "I was like, 'Ariana, I don't think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now.'"