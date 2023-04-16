Influencer Camila Coehlo Shares the Important Reason She Started Saying No

Watch : How Camila Cabello Overcame Her Mental Health Struggles

There's more than meets the eye with fashion influencer Camila Coelho.

The 35-year-old's world might look Instagram-ready with her glamorous #OOTDs and radiant makeup tutorials, but behind the filter, she exclusively tells E! News that it was less than pretty.

"The past few years, I've prioritized self-care," she shared. "Because I got to a point where I accomplished everything. I had gone to the Met Gala, I had done so many amazing things and I was having anxiety attacks."

She continued, "I wasn't feeling happy, and that's the moment I realized I needed to take a step back. I needed to have time for myself, spend time with family."

Camila pointed out that, of course, sometimes it's easier said than done. Not only does she run two companies, her clothing line Camila Coehlo Collection and her beauty brand Elaluz, but she's also a new mom to 8-month-old son Kai, who she shares with husband Ícaro Coelho.