Influencer Camila Coehlo Shares the Important Reason She Started Saying No

There's more than meets the eye with fashion influencer Camila Coelho.
The 35-year-old's world might look Instagram-ready with her glamorous #OOTDs and radiant makeup tutorials, but behind the filter, she exclusively tells E! News that it was less than pretty.
"The past few years, I've prioritized self-care," she shared. "Because I got to a point where I accomplished everything. I had gone to the Met Gala, I had done so many amazing things and I was having anxiety attacks."
She continued, "I wasn't feeling happy, and that's the moment I realized I needed to take a step back. I needed to have time for myself, spend time with family."
Camila pointed out that, of course, sometimes it's easier said than done. Not only does she run two companies, her clothing line Camila Coehlo Collection and her beauty brand Elaluz, but she's also a new mom to 8-month-old son Kai, who she shares with husband Ícaro Coelho.
"Running two brands and then also working with other brands for so many years, it's very important for me to say no more than ever," Camila shared. "And be OK saying no because I can't do everything."
When it comes to the projects she does take on, she goes full force.
"If I say yes to something, I want to deliver my best," the social media star added. "I don't want to get to a point that I'm burnt out. That's how I manage it and it helps so much for my mental health."
And she doesn't need to go all out to practice self-care. Sometimes, it's as easy as ditching her phone for IRL time with her son, husband or a girlfriend.
"How I like to disconnect is to connect with nature," she said. "Every day I go on a walk with Kai, which is a great way to take care of my mind. I leave my phone at home, I put him in a kangaroo and I just walk with him for almost an hour. And I've been doing that since I was able to walk after my C-section."
When she's not getting her steps in, she's doing some much-needed retail therapy with her friends. As she put it, "We're going to go out, we're going to do our nails, we're going to go for lunch, go shopping, do whatever we want."