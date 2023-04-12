Love Is Blind’s Marshall Reveals He Dated This Castmate After the Show

Watch : Love Is Blind's Marshall Reveals He Dated Someone Else From the Pods

If you don't find love in the pods the first time around? Try, try again!

After Love Is Blind season four's Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds saw their engagement implode for the cameras, Marshall exclusively revealed to E! News that he tried rebounding with another cast mate he connected with in the pods.

"I actually reached out to Kacia," Marshall told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "We tried."

Kacia, a 31-year-old family support specialist, didn't receive much screen time on the show—but obviously made an impact on Marshall. Sadly, Marshall was still too hung up on his previous relationship to make anything work.

"I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience," he admitted. "It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia."

Marshall said ending things with Kacia was "rough," and further acknowledged he's struggling to get out of a negative headspace.