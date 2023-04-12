Love Is Blind’s Marshall Reveals He Dated This Castmate After the Show

If you don't find love in the pods the first time around? Try, try again!
After Love Is Blind season four's Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds saw their engagement implode for the cameras, Marshall exclusively revealed to E! News that he tried rebounding with another cast mate he connected with in the pods.
"I actually reached out to Kacia," Marshall told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "We tried."
Kacia, a 31-year-old family support specialist, didn't receive much screen time on the show—but obviously made an impact on Marshall. Sadly, Marshall was still too hung up on his previous relationship to make anything work.
"I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience," he admitted. "It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia."
Marshall said ending things with Kacia was "rough," and further acknowledged he's struggling to get out of a negative headspace.
"Still to this day, I'm apologetic about starting something," the 27-year-old marketing manager said, "and getting her hopes up with me going back in my shell like, ‘This isn't really the time or the place.'"
However, Marshall has been able to draw some positive inspiration out of his breakup with Jackie.
"I know what I want and I know what I don't want," he explained. "And I know what I need, too. I need someone who is very self-aware, someone who has emotional maturity and availability. Someone who knows themselves and knows that they can have bad times and they can have great times, but it's staying with someone and figuring it out. That's what makes the relationship so much more sweet."
Watch Marshall and Jackie come face-to-face when the first-ever Love Is Blind live reunion streams April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix.