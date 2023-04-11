Coco Austin Shares Risqué Dancing Video With Her and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel

Coco Austin faced criticism from fans after she posted a video of herself and daughter Chanel doing a dance routine that featured Coco's butt being slapped.

Coco Austin may have to shake off some haters after shaking it with her daughter.

The Ice-T Loves Coco star shared a video of herself and her and Ice-T's 7-year-old Chanel dancing together to Black Eyed Peas' song "Boom Boom Pow."

As seen in the clip, which was posted to Instagram April 11, Coco lifted her leg up, then Chanel went to smack her mom's butt twice.

"Chanel always makes me do these weird dances I just go with it," the 44-year-old wrote. "I stole this from her phone to show you. Lol."

Well, their moves were met with some criticism. One Instagram user wrote, "It is not appropriate for a little girl or her mother." Meanwhile, another wrote that Coco is "passing along all the wrong things as a parent."

Others, however, came to her defense.

"Saw this upset some folks as inappropriate for Chanel," one wrote. "F the haters keep loving and enjoying that little girl and live your best lives."

Another added, "What's weird about this? This is freaking adorable."

It's not the first time Coco has faced criticism for her parenting choices. Back in December, Coco shared a video of Chanel twerking—and subsequently stood up for her daughter: "She is making fun of a character from bobs burgers.." 

Instagram

As for where Ice-T stands on it all?

"I don't care about backlash," he exclusively told E! News in March. "The thing with social media is you can't care about the comments because they're just strangers. The only thing that could bother me is if somebody that I respected or knew said something."

To see some of Ice-T and Coco's cutest family moments, keep reading…

