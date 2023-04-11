Coco Austin Shares Risqué Dancing Video With Her and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel

Watch : Ice-T Shares How He & Coco Austin Deal With Parenting BACKLASH

Coco Austin may have to shake off some haters after shaking it with her daughter.

The Ice-T Loves Coco star shared a video of herself and her and Ice-T's 7-year-old Chanel dancing together to Black Eyed Peas' song "Boom Boom Pow."

As seen in the clip, which was posted to Instagram April 11, Coco lifted her leg up, then Chanel went to smack her mom's butt twice.

"Chanel always makes me do these weird dances I just go with it," the 44-year-old wrote. "I stole this from her phone to show you. Lol."

Well, their moves were met with some criticism. One Instagram user wrote, "It is not appropriate for a little girl or her mother." Meanwhile, another wrote that Coco is "passing along all the wrong things as a parent."

Others, however, came to her defense.

"Saw this upset some folks as inappropriate for Chanel," one wrote. "F the haters keep loving and enjoying that little girl and live your best lives."