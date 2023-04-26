24 Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Look Way More Expensive Than They Actually Are

From a chic cozy sweater to stylish kitchen must-haves, we’ve rounded up some Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon that are $50 or less. 

By Marenah Dobin, Kristine Fellizar Apr 26, 2023 10:00 AMTags
E! Insider Shop: Amazon Mother's Day Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They AreE! Illustration

Still searching for a gift your mom is sure to love this Mother's Day? Take your search to Amazon. Their Mother's Day 2023 section has all kinds of gifts for every type of mom. Whether you're shopping for a foodie mom, a cozy mom, a beauty and wellness mom, a pet mom, or trendy mom, there really is something for everyone. Best part is, there's also something for every budget. 

If you're working with a budget of $50 or less this Mother's Day, you can find gifts that are totally unique, useful and look way more expensive than they actually are. For instance, these gorgeous long distance charm necklaces are perfect for anyone who lives in a different state from their mom. They're customizable and come in gold, silver and rose gold. They're just $27, but reviewers say they look like they're worth more than that. In fact, there are so many other Mother's Day gifts like this on Amazon that are surprisingly affordable. 

We've rounded up some of the best under $50 Mother's Day gifts you can find on Amazon right now. Check those out below. 

Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Loungewear Two-Piece Set

Start and end your day on a luxurious note with these silky soft pajamas. They come in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and there are 80 colors to choose from. These sets have 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$14-$30
Amazon

Bolosta Weekender Bag

These travel bags look so expensive, but they're incredibly affordable and functional too. There's a zipped compartment at the bottom, which is perfectly designed to fit your shoes. It's made from waterproof material, has interior and exterior products, and it easily slips on the handle of a rolling suitcase. This bag comes in eight colors and has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$45
$36
Amazon

Tronco Glass Tumbler

This $16 glass tumbler comes in a wide variety of colors brights, pastels, neutrals and metallics. It has over 28,500 five-star reviews and reviewers say they were pleasantly surprised at how gorgeous and well made these were for the low price. 

$16
Amazon

Allcener Countertop Wine Rack

This is a wine lover's essential. There's room for your wine bottles, glasses, and there's even a spot for the corks.

 
$35
Amazon

La Jolie Muse Jasmine Scented Candle

This luxe candle features notes of jasmine, clove, orange blossom, ylang-ylang, patchouli, oak moss, amber and musk. As a bonus, it already comes packaged in a cute box that's reading to be gifted. 

There are eight scents to choose from and this candle has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
Amazon

Nishel Large Size Toiletry Bag

Don't skimp on packing your favorite toiletries when you travel. This carrying case has extensive storage for all of your beauty products, yet it's incredibly compact. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$30
$24
Amazon

Tea Te Ching Ceramic Tea Cup with Infuser and Lid

This large mug is perfect for tea lovers. It's made with stainless steel and features a luxurious matte finish. Plus, there are five colors to choose from.

$24
Amazon

Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set

Impress your friends when you fill this charcuterie set with your favorite snacks. This set has seving knives, serving bowls for dips and sauces, and sampler forks. It has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

A shopper said, "Loved everything about it! Exactly as described. Giftable, easy to clean and sturdy. Makes a nice presentation for our guests. Thank you!"

$40
$32
Amazon

Crazy Lady Women's Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers

According to the numerous perfect reviews, these slippers are just as fluffy, cozy and soft as they look. Several reviewers also mentioned these slippers being comparable to higher priced brands. They come in multiple colors and patterns, and they're as low as $16. These slippers have 20,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$23
$16
Amazon

Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Snuggle up with this supremely plush blanket, which comes in three sizes and 11 colors. The blanket has 24,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$33
$14
Amazon

Mevecco Gold Dainty Initial Necklace 18K Gold Plated Butterfly Pendant

You can get this pretty gold butterfly pendant necklace as is or with an initial. Either way, mom's going to love it. 

$14
Amazon

NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe- Plush Long Robe

Treat yourself every day when you put on this incredibly plush robe. It comes in a few colors and it has 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$18-$31
Amazon

JoyJolt White Wine Glasses - Set of 2

Now here's a great deal on a gift for the mom in your life. This set of premium wine glasses are originally $40, but you can snag them today for just $19. As one reviewer wrote, "These square wine glasses are just like the ones from Crate and Barrel but half the cost. So worth the money. They come well packaged and look so good on display. Buy them, you won't regret it!"

These wine glasses have 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$40
$19
Amazon

Long Distance Charm Necklace

Personalized gifts are ones mom can treasure forever. If you and your mom live in different states, this handmade long distance necklace is a great way to show her how much you love and miss her. 

$27
Amazon

Manual Burr Coffee Bean Grinder with Adjustable Settings

This portable manual coffee bean grinder with over 15,400 five-star reviews was made to "enhance your morning experience," and reviewers say it really delivers on that promise. The mom in your life will have a delicious cup of coffee each and every single time she uses this. 

$46
$32
Amazon

Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand

This unique gift is perfectly sized for desks or window sills. We recommend building it yourself and then adding some plants you know your mom would love. It's a great alternative to your typical bouquet of flowers. 

$20
$19
Amazon

Barbie x Dragon Glassware Wine Glasses

This adorable pretty pink and magenta wine glass set from the Barbie x Dragon Glassware collection is sure to delight any mom. They're made using high-quality crystal glass and even feature an embellishment of the iconic Barbie logo on the base. So cute! 

$45
Amazon

Decorative Wood Cutting Board

This is so versatile it can be used as a charcuterie board or a decorative piece. According to reviewers, the quality is excellent and the board is just beautiful overall. You can choose to get this in oval or a cool wavy shape. 

$29
Amazon

YTL Tote Bag 4-Piece Set

This four-piece handbag set has 26,800+ 5-Star Amazon reviews and it comes in 44 colors.

 
$40
Amazon

Liven 3-in-1 Mini Waffle Maker

Now this is one product the whole family can enjoy. The Liven waffle maker comes with three sets of plates so you can use it to make wallless, sandwiches, paninis, donuts and more. It's lightweight and perfect for small spaces. According to Amazon reviews, it's also easy to use and even easier to clean. 

$40
$34
Amazon

Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

This luxe bathtub caddy can hold everything mom needs to enjoy a nice, warm relaxing bath. There are several colors to choose from and it's on sale for less than $50. 

$58
$32
Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack

Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.

There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This product has 199,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13
$8
Amazon

Zesica Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan

This chic lightweight cardigan is the perfect piece to have on when it gets a little cooler out. It's available in 28 colors, many of which are perfect for spring. Some colors and sizes are as low as $20

$20-$40
Amazon

Le Gushe Under Eye Patches- 20 Pairs

Hydrate and refresh the under-eye area with these golden gel masks. These are great to relax, unwind, and hydrate. Pro tip: throw these in the fridge for an super refreshing treatment. These are also great to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand. This set has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$19
Amazon

Looking for more great Mother's Day ideas? Check out these picks from Gwyneth Paltrow's goop

—Originally published April 26, 2022 at 3 AM PT.

