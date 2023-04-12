Vanderpump Rules to Air New Specials With Alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to SUR-ve up some more hot takes on the Scandoval drama.
The Vanderpump Rules alums are returning to TV for three exclusive "Watch With" specials on Peacock, NBCU's streaming service announced April 12.
In the specials, set to air April 13, 20, and 27, fans can expect to hear the couple's unfiltered opinions on the Bravo series' upcoming season 10 episodes. Of course, this comes amid the controversy surrounding news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' months-long affair, which resulted in his breakup from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix last month.
Brittany shared her excitement to "fan girl" over the drama plaguing her friend group in a video posted to Instagram.
"This is gonna be crazy," she shared. "Jax hardly ever watches any of the episodes he's been on for all of these years, so we are going to get into it."
Jax added that, for him, "this will be the first time watching the show" in eight years.
The announcement comes exactly three weeks after the couple's bombshell Watch What Happens Live interview in which Jax revealed he wasn't shocked by Tom cheating on Ariana and alleged that his former BFF had multiple affairs prior to Raquel. Looking back, Brittany pointed to some clues to Tom and Raquel's secret relationship.
"There were certain times where they came to events together and I was like, 'This is kind of odd,'" she told host Andy Cohen on March 23. "But I just figured Tom Sandoval makes friends really fast with different people, so I was like, 'Maybe they're just close friends right now,' and now that this has came out, it's like picking up all the easter eggs."
When asked if he thinks Tom and Raquel are in love, Jax shared his own personal thoughts on their dynamic.
"Here's the thing: I think Ariana is a very strong independent woman," he said. "I think it's come to the point where he can't control her and he can control Raquel, she's easily manipulated and she's very codependent, so, he can do that. He can't do that with Ariana, so I think he's kind of moving that way."
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo and is available next day on Peacock. Jax and Brittany's Peacock specials kick off April 13.
