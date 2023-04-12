Vanderpump Rules to Air New Specials With Alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Watch : Jax Taylor Says Tom Sandoval Cheated MULTIPLE Times

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to SUR-ve up some more hot takes on the Scandoval drama.

The Vanderpump Rules alums are returning to TV for three exclusive "Watch With" specials on Peacock, NBCU's streaming service announced April 12.

In the specials, set to air April 13, 20, and 27, fans can expect to hear the couple's unfiltered opinions on the Bravo series' upcoming season 10 episodes. Of course, this comes amid the controversy surrounding news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' months-long affair, which resulted in his breakup from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix last month.

Brittany shared her excitement to "fan girl" over the drama plaguing her friend group in a video posted to Instagram.

"This is gonna be crazy," she shared. "Jax hardly ever watches any of the episodes he's been on for all of these years, so we are going to get into it."

Jax added that, for him, "this will be the first time watching the show" in eight years.