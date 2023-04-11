Joe Alwyn's Next Film Role After Taylor Swift Breakup

This London boy has found his next movie role.
Just days after news broke that Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift had split after six years together, the Conversations With Friends actor is already filming his next project. The 32-year-old will star in upcoming movie The Brutalist alongside Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce, according to a press release from Brookstreet Pictures UK and Yellow Bear Films.
While there are no additional details about Joe's role in the film, viewers can expect the characters of The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, to experience "both monumental heights and devastating lows."
"The Brutalist chronicles thirty years of an artist's life and his enduring creative journey," the synopsis, included in the press release, read. "When visionary architect László Toth (Brody) and his wife Erzsébet (Jones) flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy in America, a mysterious and wealthy client (Pearce) ends up changing their lives forever."
And the drama won't be Joe's first rodeo at acting in a period piece. After all, he previously performed in 2018 movies The Favourite and Mary Queen of Scots. This time, however, Joe will be without Taylor, who accompanied him to the New York City premiere of The Favourite and had supported him throughout their time together.
The former couple also went to great lengths to keep their romance private.
"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," Joe told British Vogue in September 2018. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people...but I really prefer to talk about work."
Not to worry Swifties, with Joe filming a movie and Taylor embarking on her Eras Tour, the two are still continuing to live out their wildest dreams.