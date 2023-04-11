Joe Alwyn's Next Film Role After Taylor Swift Breakup

Watch : Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Break Up After 6 Years Together

This London boy has found his next movie role.

Just days after news broke that Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift had split after six years together, the Conversations With Friends actor is already filming his next project. The 32-year-old will star in upcoming movie The Brutalist alongside Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce, according to a press release from Brookstreet Pictures UK and Yellow Bear Films.

While there are no additional details about Joe's role in the film, viewers can expect the characters of The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, to experience "both monumental heights and devastating lows."

"The Brutalist chronicles thirty years of an artist's life and his enduring creative journey," the synopsis, included in the press release, read. "When visionary architect László Toth (Brody) and his wife Erzsébet (Jones) flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy in America, a mysterious and wealthy client (Pearce) ends up changing their lives forever."