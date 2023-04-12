Beauty Influencer Amanda Diaz Swears By These 10 Coachella Essentials

We interviewed Amanda Diaz because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Influencer and activist Amanda Diaz has a lot on her plate. From delivering the chicest fashion and beauty content to her 1.1 million Instagram followers, testing out beauty hacks and sharing self-care tips on TikTok or using her platform to advocate for Cuban rights, the multi-talented creator does it all.
Now, with Coachella just a few days away, Amanda is here to help you complete your last-minute festival packing. She gave us the rundown on all of her must-have festival makeup, skincare, accessories, cameras and more, and also told us what she's looking most forward to this weekend.
"I'm really excited for Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Rosalia, among many others," Amanda gushes. "My music taste is very diverse, so I'm very excited to experience all of my favorite artists in the same festival!"
Not only is the creator excited to see her favorite artists, but she's also looking forward to indulging in some good festival food.
"My favorite food stand is the onigiri food stand!" she shares. "My friends and I went multiple times a day, it was incredible."
Continue below to check out Amanda's top 10 Coachella essentials, and shop them for yourself.
Airbrush Flawless Makeup Setting Spray
Amanda recommends "definitely setting with a powder puff and Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray" if you want a sweat-proof glam that'll last you through each day on the festival grounds.
Studio Radiance Moisturizing + Illuminating Primer
"I love MAC Studio Radiance Primer to prep the skin," Amanda says. The primer is an essential step if you want your makeup to stay put.
IGK FIRST CLASS Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo
When it comes to a dry shampoo that will keep your hair feeling fresh throughout Coachella weekend, Amanda recommends the IGK dry shampoo. She says it "smells amazing, too, and absorbs any excess oil without leaving a white cast on the hair."
EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen
Sunscreen is a can't-miss step on a regular day, and that's all the more for festival weekends.
"I love my EltaMD for the face!" Amanda says. "The ingredients are amazing and feels great on the skin. Sunscreen is essential for Coachella."
Canon 8255B001 16.0 Megapixel Powershot(R) A2500 Digital Camera
"You have no idea how fast your phone battery goes at festivals!" Amanda says. She recommends having a portable charger on hand, along with her go-to digital camera, the Canon Powershot.
First Aid Beauty Cleansing Oil
"I am a huge fan of cleansing oils since I have dry skin!" Amanda says. "It easily breaks down the makeup and doesn't tug at the skin like a wipe does."
Among her favorites is the First Aid Beauty Cleansing Oil, which will leave your skin feeling super smooth and clean. That's a must after a day on festival grounds.
Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment
In the event that a pimple pops up during festival weekend, Amanda says she'll reach for this Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment to zap it away.
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge
Amanda's favorite under $20 beauty product that she recommends for Coachella is the Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge.
"It's multi-purpose and can be used to apply any product on your face during the makeup process," she explains.
Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Lash Primer
If you want to take your Coachella glam to the next level, Amanda recommends the Dior lash primer.
""It seriously makes my lashes so long before I use mascara," she gushes. "It's a gamechanger!"
Sopaila Retro Oval Cat Eye Sun Glasses
"I love Amazon sunglasses, especially during a festival!" Amanda says. "If they get lost they're easily replaceable. They look so chic and are usually under $12!"
We recommend these stylish oval shades that are just $7 and come in a bunch of cute colors.
