Beauty Influencer Amanda Diaz Swears By These 10 Coachella Essentials

We interviewed Amanda Diaz because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Influencer and activist Amanda Diaz has a lot on her plate. From delivering the chicest fashion and beauty content to her 1.1 million Instagram followers, testing out beauty hacks and sharing self-care tips on TikTok or using her platform to advocate for Cuban rights, the multi-talented creator does it all.

Now, with Coachella just a few days away, Amanda is here to help you complete your last-minute festival packing. She gave us the rundown on all of her must-have festival makeup, skincare, accessories, cameras and more, and also told us what she's looking most forward to this weekend.

"I'm really excited for Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Rosalia, among many others," Amanda gushes. "My music taste is very diverse, so I'm very excited to experience all of my favorite artists in the same festival!"

Not only is the creator excited to see her favorite artists, but she's also looking forward to indulging in some good festival food.

"My favorite food stand is the onigiri food stand!" she shares. "My friends and I went multiple times a day, it was incredible."

Continue below to check out Amanda's top 10 Coachella essentials, and shop them for yourself.