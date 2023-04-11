Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares Family Photo After Regaining Custody of Son Jace

Jenelle Evans had an egg-cellent Easter with her children.
The Teen Mom 2 star gave her Instagram followers a look into her holiday plans with her blended family. As seen in the snaps, Jenelle and husband David Eason's 6-year-old daughter Ensley and her 8-year-old son Kaiser, who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, engaged in an Easter egg hunt.
Elsewhere in the April 10 post, Jenelle's son Jace, 13, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, was captured spending some time playing pool with David. The reality star also shared a family photo with her husband, her three kids and David's 15-year-old daughter Maryssa.
Jenelle captioned the collection of moments, "Easter vibes, and sunny skies!"
These fresh family snaps come just a few weeks after Jenelle shared that she had regained custody of Jace after her mom Barbara Evans was in charge of Jace's care for more than ten years.
Jenelle broke the news of Jace's new custody arrangement in a March 18 TikTok, writing at the time, "ITS OFFICIAL! Words can't describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom."
That same day, Jenelle reflected on her and her mom agreeing to start a new chapter as a family.
"My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter," Jenelle told Us Weekly. "Also, my mother agrees it's time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we're able to handle it."
And since regaining custody, Jenelle's bond with Jace has only strengthened.
"My relationship with Jace is closer than ever and doing much better," Jenelle exclusively told E! News in a March 30 statement. "I feel like being with his family makes him much happier. Our family wasn't complete without him."