Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares Family Photo After Regaining Custody of Son Jace

Watch : Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of Son Jace

Jenelle Evans had an egg-cellent Easter with her children.

The Teen Mom 2 star gave her Instagram followers a look into her holiday plans with her blended family. As seen in the snaps, Jenelle and husband David Eason's 6-year-old daughter Ensley and her 8-year-old son Kaiser, who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, engaged in an Easter egg hunt.

Elsewhere in the April 10 post, Jenelle's son Jace, 13, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, was captured spending some time playing pool with David. The reality star also shared a family photo with her husband, her three kids and David's 15-year-old daughter Maryssa.

Jenelle captioned the collection of moments, "Easter vibes, and sunny skies!"



These fresh family snaps come just a few weeks after Jenelle shared that she had regained custody of Jace after her mom Barbara Evans was in charge of Jace's care for more than ten years.

Jenelle broke the news of Jace's new custody arrangement in a March 18 TikTok, writing at the time, "ITS OFFICIAL! Words can't describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom."