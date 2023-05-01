All the Celebrity Couples Turning Met Gala 2023 Into the Ultimate Date

From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, see all the celeb couples who graced 2023 Met Gala red carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1.

Watch: Met Gala 2023: This Year's Theme EXPLAINED

Love is in the air at the 2023 Met Gala.

While the annual event is known for bringing out the best in fashion, stars like Rita Ora and Taika Waititi brought their romance to the red carpet this year. Turning the glitzy gathering into the ultimate date night, couples—including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban—looked positively loved up as they sashayed up the famous steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)

For the occasion, Nicole recycled the pink silk dress that she wore in her 2004 commercial for Chanel No. 5. Meanwhile, Keith rocked a black tuxedo with an exaggerated tail.

But those weren't the only ones dressed to impress. Take Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe for example, who proved to be the perfect match in coordinating black looks from Tom Ford.

Of course, Met Gala chair Anna Wintour kept on the theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" by wearing Chanel as she confirmed her rumored romance with Bill Nighy.

Co-chaired by Dua LipaPenélope Cruz, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer, this year's prestigious gathering pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85. The gala's accompanying exhibition will take a look back at the designer's illustrious career, including his tenures at fashion houses like Chanel, Chloé and Fendi as well as his eponymous label. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Invitees to the fashion event were encouraged to dress "in honor of Karl," according to Vogue

Keep reading to see all the celeb couples who understood the assignment.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Seth Meyers & Alexi Ashe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

John Shearer/WireImage

Anna Wintour & Bill Nighy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Josh Groban & Natalie McQueen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

James Corden & Julia Corden

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

