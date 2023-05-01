All the Celebrity Couples Turning Met Gala 2023 Into the Ultimate Date

Watch : Met Gala 2023: This Year's Theme EXPLAINED

Love is in the air at the 2023 Met Gala.

While the annual event is known for bringing out the best in fashion, stars like Rita Ora and Taika Waititi brought their romance to the red carpet this year. Turning the glitzy gathering into the ultimate date night, couples—including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban—looked positively loved up as they sashayed up the famous steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)

For the occasion, Nicole recycled the pink silk dress that she wore in her 2004 commercial for Chanel No. 5. Meanwhile, Keith rocked a black tuxedo with an exaggerated tail.

But those weren't the only ones dressed to impress. Take Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe for example, who proved to be the perfect match in coordinating black looks from Tom Ford.

Of course, Met Gala chair Anna Wintour kept on the theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" by wearing Chanel as she confirmed her rumored romance with Bill Nighy.