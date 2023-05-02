Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Are Perfectly Posh at Met Gala 2023

Watch : Brooklyn Peltz Beckham "Can't Wait" to Have Kids With Nicola Peltz Beckham

Met Gala attendees all wannabe as chic as the Peltz Beckhams.

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham stepped out at the annual New York ball on May 1 in classy ensembles that solidified their status as one of fashion's biggest It Couples.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's 24-year-old son, who tied the knot with Nicola one year ago, donned an all-black suit and pearl necklaces for the 2023 Met Gala, while the actress stunned in white gown with a black bow, worn with a black choker, diamond necklace and cross pendant at the event. (See all the stars at the gala here.)

This year's charity event, celebrating the late Chanel designer under the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," is co-hosted by editor Anna Wintour, actress Michaela Coel, actress Penélope Cruz, tennis champ Roger Federer and singer Dua Lipa.

For Nicola and Brooklyn, it marks the couple's third Met Gala together, including coordinating appearances in 2021 and 2022. For both, Nicola turned to her wedding dress designer Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino to create the two Barbie pink looks she showed off at both Met Galas past.