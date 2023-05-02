Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Are Perfectly Posh at Met Gala 2023

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham coordinated in elegant outfits at the 2023 Met Gala, to fit the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Met Gala attendees all wannabe as chic as the Peltz Beckhams. 

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham stepped out at the annual New York ball on May 1 in classy ensembles that solidified their status as one of fashion's biggest It Couples.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's 24-year-old son, who tied the knot with Nicola one year ago, donned an all-black suit and pearl necklaces for the 2023 Met Gala, while the actress stunned in white gown with a black bow, worn with a black choker, diamond necklace and cross pendant at the event. (See all the stars at the gala here.)

This year's charity event, celebrating the late Chanel designer under the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," is co-hosted by editor Anna Wintour, actress Michaela Coel, actress Penélope Cruz, tennis champ Roger Federer and singer Dua Lipa.

For Nicola and Brooklyn, it marks the couple's third Met Gala together, including coordinating appearances in 2021 and 2022. For both, Nicola turned to her wedding dress designer Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino to create the two Barbie pink looks she showed off at both Met Galas past.

Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $10M Home

The Transformers star also previously attended the 2015 gala, going solo in a plunging white gown by Jason Wu

Since their wedding in Palm Beach, Fla. last year, Brooklyn and Nicola appear to have grown even closer to one another, with him debuting a giant tattoo of his wife in February.

They've also been spending time with each other's extended family, recently attending Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show in March with his parents and two of his siblings: Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11. As Victoria captioned their family photo, "I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much."

Keep reading to see the Peltz Beckhams and more celebs at the 2023 Met Gala.

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Gigi Hadid

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Jared Leto

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Maluma

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Cara Delevingne

Jennifer Lopez

Lizzo

Jenna Ortega

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Billie Eilish

Kendall Jenner

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Bradley Cooper

Janelle Monae

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Halle Bailey

In Gucci

Pete Davidson

In Fendi

Serena Williams

Gabrielle Union

Allison Williams

Michelle Yeoh

Vanessa Hudgens

Lil Nas X

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

