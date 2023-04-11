Proof That House of the Dragon Season 2 Is Coming

Brace yourselves for battle.
The second season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has started production in the United Kingdom, the network revealed April 11.
"House of the Dragon has returned," co-creator Ryan Condal said in a statement obtained by E! News. "We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."
HBO confirmed that season one cast members Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans will all be returning for season two.
While new additions to the cast have yet to revealed, Alan Taylor is officially on board as an executive producer in season two after season one co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik announced his exit from House of the Dragon in August.
In another big change, the second season will only contain eight episodes—two less than what season one boasted—which was reported by Deadline in March.
As for season two's storyline, the specific plot remains mostly a mystery—though viewers can expect the early episodes to deal directly the death of Queen Rhaenyra's (D'Arcy) young son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), who was killed in the season one finale.
Oh, and more dragons! As Condal revealed during an HBO panel in March, "You're going to meet five new dragons."
However, it's still going to be a while before viewers can meet these creatures. In February, HBO executive Casey Bloys told Variety that his "good guess" is that House of the Dragon won't premiere until summer 2024.
In the meantime, the first season of House of the Dragon is available to stream on HBO Max.