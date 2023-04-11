Proof That House of the Dragon Season 2 Is Coming

Watch : House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy on Overcoming Gender Norms

Brace yourselves for battle.

The second season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has started production in the United Kingdom, the network revealed April 11.

"House of the Dragon has returned," co-creator Ryan Condal said in a statement obtained by E! News. "We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

HBO confirmed that season one cast members Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans will all be returning for season two.

While new additions to the cast have yet to revealed, Alan Taylor is officially on board as an executive producer in season two after season one co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik announced his exit from House of the Dragon in August.