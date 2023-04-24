Everything to Know About Xeomin, the Trendy Botox Alternative

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Botox Claims, Denies Cosmetic Surgery

When it comes to remaining ageless, celebrities are giving this trendy treatment a shot.

Xeomin, Botox's newer, cooler cousin, is quickly rising as the favorite muscle relaxer and wrinkle-reducer among Hollywood's biggest stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Joe Jonas, Christina Aguilera, Teyana Taylor and Christie Brinkley. (Although, it's worth noting it could also be their go-to treatment because they're paid spokespersons for the injectable brand).

Additionally, many celebrities have praised Xeomin, which received FDA approval in 2010, for reducing their fine lines, while still allowing them to maintain a natural appearance instead of giving them the dreaded frozen face that Botox is often associated with.

And even though it's not permanent, this cosmetic procedure is more than just skin deep.

So before you decide to follow in Hollywood's footsteps, we asked double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Heather Lee to break down everything you need to know about Xeomin.