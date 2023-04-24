Everything to Know About Xeomin, the Trendy Botox Alternative

When it comes to remaining ageless, celebrities are giving this trendy treatment a shot.
Xeomin, Botox's newer, cooler cousin, is quickly rising as the favorite muscle relaxer and wrinkle-reducer among Hollywood's biggest stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Joe Jonas, Christina Aguilera, Teyana Taylor and Christie Brinkley. (Although, it's worth noting it could also be their go-to treatment because they're paid spokespersons for the injectable brand).
Additionally, many celebrities have praised Xeomin, which received FDA approval in 2010, for reducing their fine lines, while still allowing them to maintain a natural appearance instead of giving them the dreaded frozen face that Botox is often associated with.
And even though it's not permanent, this cosmetic procedure is more than just skin deep.
So before you decide to follow in Hollywood's footsteps, we asked double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Heather Lee to break down everything you need to know about Xeomin.
What is Xeomin?
Xeomin is the brand name of a neuromodulator—which is a very fancy word to describe wrinkle-relaxing injections of botulinum toxin—and it contains the same active ingredient of botulinum toxin type A or incobotulinumtoxinA as Botox and Dysport, according to Dr. Lee.
However, there's one main difference that sets Xeomin apart. "Unlike the others," Dr. Lee—who practices at The Quatela Center For Plastic Surgery—points out, "it does not have any associated accessory protein, meaning that it only has botulinum toxin type A."
For this reason, the treatment has earned the nickname "naked Botox." But what exactly does that mean? Since there aren't any accessory proteins, the immune system isn't as affected. Plus, Dr. Lee said "there is less of a chance of developing antibodies to Xeomin" over time. However, the New York-based facial plastic surgeon noted that doesn't mean it's any less effective because it's missing an ingredient the other injectables have.
What are the benefits of Xeomin vs. Botox?
Both treatments, according to Dr. Lee, "work similarly to reduce lines and wrinkles by preventing muscle contraction."
And like Botox, Xeomin is FDA-approved for medical and aesthetic purposes. According to the American Academy of Facial Esthetics, doctors can use it both on-label and off-label for the glabellar lines—or, as it's commonly referred to, the "11s" between the frown lines and eyebrows—crow's feet and forehead wrinkles, in addition to medical conditions such as cervical dystonia, blepharospasm and upper limb spasticity.
One added benefit of using Xeomin, Dr. Lee shares, is that some studies have shown it "delivers a quicker onset of action." Think: Short treatment time, a faster recovery and noticeable results within two weeks.
And as far as how long Xeomin typically lasts, well, it's similar to others in that you can enjoy its benefits for three to four months, the facial plastic surgeon revealed. The only exception is Botox alternative Daxxify, in which the company claims that its injectable lasts six to nine months.
What are potential side effects of Xeomin?
No matter what injectable you choose, know that there are potential risks. With Xeomin, in particular, some possible side effects include swallowing, speaking or breathing difficulties, per the brand's website. Additionally, there is a chance the toxin may spread away from the injection site, with the brand noting you could experience blurred vision, loss of bladder control and muscle weakness all over the body.
Dr. Lee echoed similar sentiments, adding that other risks include "redness, swelling, pain, possible headache with injections in the forehead and drooping eyes or brows if injected incorrectly."
So, what's the takeaway?
Now that you know Xeomin offers many similarities to Botox and other alternatives, especially when it comes to wrinkle-reducing, efficacy and longevity, you can work closely with your practitioner to find the best treatment for your needs and desired results.