Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things Family Reacts to Jake Bongiovi Engagement

After Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, her Stranger Things co-stars were among the first to share their best wishes for the happy couple.

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown Announces ENGAGEMENT to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown's co-stars came running up that hill right after she announced her engagement.

Shortly after the Stranger Things star shared she got engaged to Jake Bongiovi, her co-stars from the Netflix series were among the first to chime in with their best wishes for the pair. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, landed one of the top comments, writing, "OH MY GOD CONGRATS." Jamie Campbell Bower (otherwise known as Vecna) also shared the love, adding a slew of red heart emojis.

Additionally, co-star Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) noted her heartfelt wishes, commenting, "Beautiful! So happy for you!"

As far as the sweet announcement itself, Enola Holmes star, 19, shared black-and-white pics of herself and Jake, 20—whose dad is rocker Jon Bon Jovi—to Instagram on April 11. The actress' caption for her heartwarming photos, one of which featured a glimpse at the stunning ring diamond ring placed on her left finger, included lyrics from Taylor Swift's song "Lover."

The Love Lives of Stranger Things Stars

But there's even more romance where that came from.

Keep reading for a cute look back at Millie and Jake's relationship.

April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover."

February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
December 2021: Happy Holidays
December 2021: Merry Christmas
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
October 2021: On CCTV
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

