Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things Family Reacts to Jake Bongiovi Engagement

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Announces ENGAGEMENT to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown's co-stars came running up that hill right after she announced her engagement.

Shortly after the Stranger Things star shared she got engaged to Jake Bongiovi, her co-stars from the Netflix series were among the first to chime in with their best wishes for the pair. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, landed one of the top comments, writing, "OH MY GOD CONGRATS." Jamie Campbell Bower (otherwise known as Vecna) also shared the love, adding a slew of red heart emojis.

Additionally, co-star Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) noted her heartfelt wishes, commenting, "Beautiful! So happy for you!"

As far as the sweet announcement itself, Enola Holmes star, 19, shared black-and-white pics of herself and Jake, 20—whose dad is rocker Jon Bon Jovi—to Instagram on April 11. The actress' caption for her heartwarming photos, one of which featured a glimpse at the stunning ring diamond ring placed on her left finger, included lyrics from Taylor Swift's song "Lover."