Matthew Koma Reacts After Fan Mistakes Wife Hilary Duff for Hilary Swank

Daddy duty is nothing new to Matthew Koma.
However, he and wife Hilary Duff did not just welcome twins. The music producer hilariously set the record straight after fans sent their well wishes to the couple after mixing up Hilary Swank, who just welcomed twins with husband Philip Schneider with the How I Met Your Father star.
Koma took to his Instagram Stories April 10 to share a screenshot of a DM from a follower who sent a picture of a pregnant Swank and wrote, "Congrats! That makes 5 children."
"Really appreciate the congratulatory messages today guys. Thank you," Koma joked. "@HilarySwank and I couldn't be happier."
As for the real congratulations, they are in order for Swank. The Million Dollar Baby actress, who confirmed her pregnancy last fall, announced on Instagram April 9 that she and Schneider had welcomed their twins, sharing they had a boy and a girl.
"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," Swank wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding the newborns overlooking the ocean. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."
As of now, the 48-year-old—who tied the knot with the entrepreneur in a private ceremony in 2018—has yet to reveal the twins names.
And although there is currently no new baby news for Koma and Duff, the two have their hands full as parents to Banks, 4 and Mae, 2, along with the Lizzy McGuire alum's son Luca, 11, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.
However, this isn't the first time Koma has used social media to joke around. In fact, the musician recently got banned from Twitter after trolling Gwyneth Paltrow by changing his Twitter profile picture of the Goop founder and commenting back to people who were tweeting about her Utah ski trial.
Koma shared the news by posting a screenshot of the app notifying him that his @MatthewKoma profile is "permanently suspended," but he took the news in stride.
"Goodbye Twitter," the 35-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories April 4. "The troll was worth it."
And Duff is no stranger to her husband's pranks as he even went as far as to replace family photos around the house with pictures of a hit boy band.
"Added the Jonas Brothers to all our family photos, Koma captioned the June 2022 Instagram video showing off his work, "to see if the wife notices."
The "So Yesterday" singer flexed her funny bone, commenting back, "Was wondering why there were little cut outs of them in a little pile in the kitchen. Nothing surprised me anymore."