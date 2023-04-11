Matthew Koma Reacts After Fan Mistakes Wife Hilary Duff for Hilary Swank

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

Daddy duty is nothing new to Matthew Koma.

However, he and wife Hilary Duff did not just welcome twins. The music producer hilariously set the record straight after fans sent their well wishes to the couple after mixing up Hilary Swank, who just welcomed twins with husband Philip Schneider with the How I Met Your Father star.

Koma took to his Instagram Stories April 10 to share a screenshot of a DM from a follower who sent a picture of a pregnant Swank and wrote, "Congrats! That makes 5 children."

"Really appreciate the congratulatory messages today guys. Thank you," Koma joked. "@HilarySwank and I couldn't be happier."

As for the real congratulations, they are in order for Swank. The Million Dollar Baby actress, who confirmed her pregnancy last fall, announced on Instagram April 9 that she and Schneider had welcomed their twins, sharing they had a boy and a girl.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," Swank wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding the newborns overlooking the ocean. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."