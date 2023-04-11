Gigi Hadid Shares Insight Into How She Bonds With 2-Year-Old Khai

Watch : Gigi Hadid Gushes Over Daughter Khai's Sense of Style

When it comes to parenthood, it's all a balancing act for Gigi Hadid.

The supermodel recently shared insight into the special ways she bonds with her 2-year-old daughter Khai—whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik—and why it's important that they block out mother-daughter time.

"I think that becoming a mom has made me realize that you just really have to start to get your eggs in a row," Gigi told InStyle in an interview published on April 11, "and prioritize your time between being a mom and a person and then also a working mom and person."

The 27-year-old explained that she not only manages her time better but she's also not afraid to say no to projects.

"I need the time away from my daughter to feel worth it," Gigi put it simply, "and like it's fulfilling me in a way that I can go back and be a better mom."