10 Cruelty-Free Beauty Brands We Love to Love

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

What's better than beauty products that make us feel and look good? Beauty products that do good for the planet, too.

When it comes to skincare, haircare and makeup, how products make us feel is just as important as how they impact the environment. That's why we rounded up 10 of our favorite cruelty-free beauty brands and products for you to shop from. From Biossance's patented technology that converts renewable sugarcane into squalane oil and saves over two million sharks from being poached every year to Well People's strict EWG-Verified clean ingredients, these beauty brands are as good for the planet as they are for your skin and hair.

All of the below brands are Leaping Bunny certified and cruelty-free, which means they don't use any animal testing. While there are countless beauty brands included in Leaping Bunny's comprehensive list of cruelty-free brands, you can shop just a few of the very best ones below.