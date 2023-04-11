10 Cruelty-Free Beauty Brands We Love to Love

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What's better than beauty products that make us feel and look good? Beauty products that do good for the planet, too.
When it comes to skincare, haircare and makeup, how products make us feel is just as important as how they impact the environment. That's why we rounded up 10 of our favorite cruelty-free beauty brands and products for you to shop from. From Biossance's patented technology that converts renewable sugarcane into squalane oil and saves over two million sharks from being poached every year to Well People's strict EWG-Verified clean ingredients, these beauty brands are as good for the planet as they are for your skin and hair.
All of the below brands are Leaping Bunny certified and cruelty-free, which means they don't use any animal testing. While there are countless beauty brands included in Leaping Bunny's comprehensive list of cruelty-free brands, you can shop just a few of the very best ones below.
Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Deep Hydration Moisturizer
All of Biossance's clean, effective and transformative skincare products start with sugarcane-derived squalane oil, like this Squalane + Omega Repair Deep Hydration Moisturizer.
Biossance uses patented technology to convert renewable sugarcane into squalane oil, which is not only hydrating and good for the skin, but also saves 2 million sharks per year from poaching. The brand has a blacklist of over 2,000 ingredients, a partnership with Oceana, a No Compromise™ approach, recyclable packaging and a genuine concern for environmental impact.
Pore Detox Niacinamide Refining Serum
If you're looking to add some plant-powered, cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed products to your spring skincare regimen, look no further than Well People. The brand delivers some seriously nourishing and transformative serums, moisturizers, creams and more, like this Pore Detox Niacinamide Refining Serum that purifies and smooths the skin.
Well People's award-winning products are formulated with "less is more" ingredients that not only make you feel and look radiant in the moment, but also improve the skin's long-term health. Not only is the brand Leaping Bunny certified, but it also has an EWG-Verification, which bolsters their commitment to avoiding non-toxic chemicals in all their formulas.
ACURE Dry Shampoo
It's no secret that we're obsessed with Acure's oil-absorbing, vegan and organic dry shampoo. Not only does it make our hair look and super fresh, but it's a non-aerosol dry shampoo that can be applied directly to the scalp or with a brush for a more precise application. The brand is Leaping Bunny certified, as it formulates the very best skincare and haircare products with organic and fair trade, plant and food-based ingredients.
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
K18's iconic hair masks uses the only patented bioactive peptide treatment clinically proven to reverse hair damage, so it's no wonder why the brand is so popular among many. K18 products not only deliver amazing hair results, but they are Certified Plastic Neutral by Plastic Bank, thus reducing plastic waste, according to the brand. Our personal favorite K18 product? This Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask that reviewers say "transformed" their tresses.
Pore Perfecting Liquid Exfoliator with 2% BHA + Borage
Alpyn Beauty uses the powerful properties of wild plants and clinical ingredients to formulate their good-for-you skincare products. According to the brand, they collaborate with local botanists and farmers to carefully harvest wild plants, then add them to clinical ingredients that are effective for the skin.
The magic of Alpyn Beauty's latest launch is in the natural ingredients. The leave-on liquid exfoliator utilizes borage extract, 2% salicylic acid, vitamin C and tremella mushrooms to unclog pores, soothe, hydrate and protect the skin from damage. The borage extract and tremella mushrooms in particular help maintain the skin's natural pH balance.
Dose of Colors Lip Set Duos (Stone)
Dose of Colors is a cruelty-free, Leaping Bunny and Peta certified makeup brand that doesn't utilize or partake in any animal testing. The cosmetics line was founded 10 years ago, and it's been formulating longwearing lipsticks, liners and glosses that look and feel amazing ever since. We can't get enough of this liner and lipstick set that is highly pigmented, with a gorgeous matte finish.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice is a fan-favorite skincare line for its highly effective formulas, but there's more to the brand than what meets the eye. According to the brand, they team up with industry experts to reduce greenhouse gases, partner with non-profits like TerraCycle to encourage recycling and Tree-Nation to offset carbon emissions from employee air travel and making their packaging more recyclable.
While it's hard to pick just one Paula's Choice favorite, we love this Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant that reviewers call a "miracle." The exfoliant reduces the size of pores and smooths out uneven skin tone with just a few uses.
Herbivore Super Nova 5% THD Vitamin C + Caffeine Brightening Eye Cream
Herbivore is a cruelty-free beauty brand that delivers safe, non-toxic and transformative formulas, with a combination of essential vitamins, minerals and botanicals. We love this lightly scented eye cream that melts into the skin seamlessly so that you can layer it under concealer without any tackiness or irritation. The formula uses vitamin C and caffeine to brighten and de-puff the undereye area.
Herbivore also uses recyclable and reusable packaging, so each step of their production is thoughtfully done. There are no synthetics, parabens, chemicals or other toxic ingredients here.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum
Glow Recipe's serums have a front-row spot on our cosmetics shelf, not only because of how effective they are, but because the brand takes eco-conscious steps with their packaging and formulas, from being carbon neutral, having eco-friendly packaging and clean ingredients. Plus, the jars and glasses are so pretty, you can repurpose and give new life to them.
Our top Glow Recipe skincare product is this Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum, which has moringa seed oil, watermelon, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. The skincare and makeup hybrid can be used to hydrate, even skin tone, brighten and treat fine lines.
Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
Amika's dry shampoo is a bestseller for good reason. It absorbs excess oil, buildup and odor while building volume, minus any talc or aluminum in the formula. The dry shampoo has rice starch and certified vegan, cruelty-free and sustainably sourced sea buckthorn, which is one of the few known plant sources of omega 7, which promote elasticity and hydration.
According to Amika, the brand is also working towards reducing their water, plastic and energy usage, while donating part of their sales to non-profits like TerraCycle and HairToStay.
