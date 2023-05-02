34 Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom: Beats, Lululemon, Adidas, Bala, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If your fitness inspiration is your mom, Mother's Day is the perfect time to treat the woman who has given you so much with some gifts she will actually use.

Pamper mom with post-gym recovery gadgets. Expand her workout wardrobe with activewear that's just as fashionable as it is functional. And, of course, you can't forget about the workouts themselves. If mom likes to switch things up, she may love this weighted hula hoop, a seated elliptical, or weighted bangles that you can wear on your wrists or ankles.

If you're shopping for an athletic mom, here are some gift ideas she would appreciate.