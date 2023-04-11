31 Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom: Beats, Lululemon, Adidas, Bala, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your fitness inspiration is your mom, Mother's Day is the perfect time to treat the woman who has given you so much with some gifts she will actually use.
Pamper mom with post-gym recovery gadgets. Expand her workout wardrobe with activewear that's just as fashionable as it is functional. And, of course, you can't forget about the workouts themselves. If mom likes to switch things up, she may love this weighted hula hoop, a seated elliptical, or weighted bangles that you can wear on your wrists or ankles.
If you're shopping for an athletic mom, here are some gift ideas she would appreciate.
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
This belt bag is the ultimate accessory. Mom can go hands-free and always have the essentials when she wears this belt bag. She can wear it around her waist, on her shoulder, or as a crossbody bag. It comes in several colors and it's always sold out, so shop while you can.
PopBabies Portable Blender
Blend smoothies, shakes, and protein no matter where you are with this portable blender. It's powerful, yet portable. It comes in six colors and it has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table with FlexTech Bed
If you're shopping for someone with back pain, the Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table is a great gift. It "helps to temporarily decompress the spine and temporarily realign the spine and joints," according to the brand. Just rotate, relax, and get comfortable. The brand claims that this is great for back pain, muscle tension, tight muscles, and more.
A shopper said, "On the recommendation of my Neurosurgeon I explored several different types of inversion tables. I found that Teeter had the best reviews. I have been using it daily for almost two months now and I can honestly say it has helped my back pain immensely. Would highly recommend it."
BalanceFrom All Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick High Density Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap and Yoga Blocks
This yoga mat has 62,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in several colors. This is a great pick for the mom on the go because it comes with a strap for easy transport.
Lululemon Define Jacket
This zip-up is perfect for the mom on the move. It is made from incredibly stretchy material that's breathable and sweat-wicking. There are a ton of colors to choose from.
Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop for Adults Weight Loss, 24 Detachable Knots, 2 in 1 Adomen Fitness Massage
The Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop is the game-changing product that you need. It's nostalgic with elements of the hula hoop you know and love from growing up, but its attributes go beyond that. It's simple to put together. It's an easy workout to learn, but it gives you the challenge that will help you reach your fitness goals. It's actually so fun to use and you will be distracted, not even realizing that you're working out. This is also a great product if you have a limited amount of space to work out or if you're traveling.
The Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop has 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, comes in 15 colors, and it's on sale at a 69% discount. Switch up your workout and make sure you shop before this deal disappears.
Protocol Punching Bag with Stand With Adjustable Height- Plus Boxing Gloves
When in doubt, punch it out. This inflatable punching bag is freestanding. It comes with an inflatable pump and gloves. This is easy to set up and store when you're not using it. It's a fun activity to work up a sweat and a constructive way to channel any frustrations you may have.
This product has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Satina High Waisted Leggings
If you're looking for high-quality, top-rated leggings, this pair has 63,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They're available in standard and plus sizes with options for full-length, capri-length, and pockets. Choose from 25 colors.
A shopper said, "These leggings have great stretch, stay in place and are amazingly soft. I'm a large grandma that likes to be comfortable and I bought 2 more colors!"
Another raved, "Most comfortable, soft, & flattering leggings I've ever had. The pockets are the perfect size and in the ideal spot, the high waist has a wide band that is just the right size and comes up exactly where it should to be both comfortable and flattering. They stay up where they should, even over large hips, so you're not having to constantly pull them up all the time."
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager
This is the indulgence that your tired feet need. This shiatsu foot massager has soothing heat, deep kneading therapy, and air compression. This is what you need to relax and unwind after a long day on your feet or a tough workout.
Amazon has this in three colorways and the massager has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GYMB Resistance Band Set- Non Slip Cloth Exercise Bands
If you're already squatting and doing pushups, maximize your time by wearing some resistance bands. These are great because of the material. They don't bunch up and fold over like the rubber ones. These sets come in two color combinations and it has 25,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book
Stretching is vital to reducing post-workout discomfort, but if you need a little help, this stretching strap is great to have on hand. You can use this to work your legs, arms, shoulders, and back. It comes with a guide to stretching and an accompanying guide.
This stretching strap has 19,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Giotto Large 1 Gallon/128oz (When Full) Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw
We all know that drinking water is important, but if you have trouble remembering to get in all your sips every day, a motivational water bottle is a great purchase. This one has encouraging phrases and time markers to help you logically space out your water consumption. Amazon has this bottle in 14 colorways. This bottle has 25,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair
Just because you're stuck in meetings all day, that doesn't mean you can't get a workout in at the same time. This bouncy chair is great to support proper alignment and the micro-movements from sitting are a great way to stop you from sitting still for long periods of time. This chair has a 300-pound weight capacity. Plus, it's much more fun than just sitting there. This is also a great way to make the most of your time sitting in front of your TV. Amazon has this chair in 7 colors.
This balance ball chair has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stamina 36 Inch Folding Mini Trampoline
Trampolines aren't just for kids. This is a really fun way to get some low impact exercise in. You can jump up and down or you can use this for pushups or situps. This small trampoline only weighs 14 pounds and it supports up to 250 pounds. It's easy to assemble and it folds for easy storage.
This trampoline has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aduro Sport Weighted Vest Workout Equipment, 4lbs/6lbs/12lbs/20lbs/25lbs/30lbs
Here's a great way to add resistance and intensity to your everyday activities. Wear it while you work out or you can wear it while you're running errands. It doesn't slip, the weight is evenly distributed, and you can adjust this to fit to suit your needs.
This vest has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
RoseGoldRebel Embroidered Gym Bag
Help mom stay organized and fashionable at the gym with a personalized bag that will make her feel special. Get her name or initials on one of these duffels that come in five colors.
Campsnail 4 Pack High Waisted Leggings
Go all out and get four pairs of leggings with one purchase. These super popular leggings come in 11 color combinations and have 18,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Love, love these! Very well made, great control and coverage of tummy area and stays in place when working out. YAY! Doesn't roll and is not sheer. Absolutely love these. Definitely great buy."
Cubii JR2 Compact Seated Elliptical with Mat & Footstraps
Become a multitasking master with this seated elliptical. You can use this at your desk while you're sitting at the office or you can work out while you watch TV. Make the most of any time you're sitting down with this machine. QVC has this in five colorways. It has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A QVC shopper said, "This is so perfect for me. I'm in my 60's and this piece of equipment gets my blood going. It's so handy to use anywhere anytime."
Another explained, "I bought the Cubii JR2 last week and have been using it ever since. I didn't clear the totals every day because I was not concerned with that, only that I was moving. So, out of curiosity I cleared it yesterday and couldn't believe the totals for the day: Stride 3047, Distance 2.52 miles, and burned 404 calories while watching tv and knitting. I am so happy with my Cubii and glad that I treated myself to this!"
Recoup Cryosphere
Put this body roller in the fridge or the freezer and roll it over your body after you work out. This adds in muscle recovery, reduces inflammation, and helps with joint pain, according to the brand. It stays cold for up to six hours, the brand claims. This roller has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
These wireless earbuds actually stay in place during the most intense workouts. The battery has 9 hours of listening time, they're compatible with iOS and Android devices, and they are sweat-resistant. They come in several colors and have 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds
If you want to get mom reliable earbuds at a lower price point, this pair from Beats is $70. The battery has a 12-hour run time and there are 12 colors to choose from. They even have audio sharing capabilities, which allow you to wirelessly share audio with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods. It has 33,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Theragun Mini- Handheld Electric Massage Gun
Don't let the size fool you. This handheld massage gun is a powerful device that really delivers for post-workout recovery. It has three speeds and two colors to choose from. The Theragun Mini has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alo Off-Duty Cap
A great hat is a must for sun protection during outdoor workouts. It's also nice to have on hand to conceal post-gym hair. This Alo cap has adjustable velcro to get the perfect fit and there are many colors to choose from.
Love Your Melon Hero Cap
Here's another great hat. It's made from temperature-regulating fabric to help you stay cool and dry while you work out. The fabric also has UPF 50+ Sun Protection. There's even a built-in, moisture-wicking sweatband. There are many colors to choose from.
Epsoak Sport Lavender Epsom Salt for Athletes - 5 lbs
Give mom the gift of self-care with this Epsom Salt Soak that is made with athletes in mind. Soothe muscle pain, relieve aching feet, and reduce inflammation with a lavender-scented recovery bath.
adidas Techfit 7/8 Leggings
These adidas leggings are a classic choice that will be on-trend forever. There are four colors to choose from.
A shopper raved, "These are my favorite tights! They don't slide down at all! I ran 10 miles and the tights stayed up, no slouch in crotch!" Another reviewed, "The waistband stays up and doesn't roll down. It's true to size. It has a nice snug holding you in nicely."
Ihuan Ventilated Weight Lifting Gym Workout Gloves
These lifting gloves come in several colors and they have 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These are great to protect your hands and prevent calluses. There are six colors to choose from.
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set for Back/Neck Pain Relief and Muscle Relaxation
This acupressure mat is a post-gym recovery product your mom will love. The set is great for pain reduction, support, stress relief, and increased circulation, according to the brand. It has 29,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in several colors.
FITINDEX Vibrating Foam Roller 5-Speed
The vibration takes this foam roller to the next level. It's great to improve muscle recovery and to help you warm up before working out.
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes
These adidas running shoes are not just a good deal, but they are also super lightweight and comfortable to wear around. And white sneakers are just such a classic style.
If you're still shopping for fitness must-haves, here are customer-loved lululemon sports bras with cups ranging from A to G.