Blake Lively Hires Expert From Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah Ski Trial for New Betty Buzz Ad

The verdict is in...and this Betty Buzz commercial is a 10/10.

Blake Lively took a scientific route in her sparkling beverage company's latest ad by enlisting Dr. Irving Scher, the biomechanical engineering expert from Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah ski crash trial. The 40 second clip opens up with a voice over asking, "Is it true that Betty Buzz is the most bubbly sparkling beverage in the world? To find out we asked an expert witness."

Dr. Scher then appear in front of a white board with three stick figures who are all drinking a different Betty Buzz beverage.

"See, when you look at a person drinking Betty Buzz meyer lemon sodas, they have a smile on their face," he said as he draws an arrow towards the stick figure's smile. "And they think, 'Wow so bubbly.'"

Dr. Scher continues to highlight that the sparkling drinks are top notch through his drawings.