How Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Really Feels About Filming With Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval

Watch : Scheana Shay Talks Raquel Restraining Order & Vanderpump Reunion

According to Scheana Shay, Scandoval has forever changed the Vanderpump Rules cast dynamics.

The Bravo star shared insight into how Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' months-long affair has irreparably rocked her co-stars' relationships on the April 10 episode of E! News. But that doesn't mean the cast is going their separate ways before season 11?

"I don't think any of us are walking away," Scheana exclusively told co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, "but it's going to be very hard to convince any of us to be in the same room."

Since Tom and Raquel's cheating came to light last month, the "Good as Gold" singer and her other VPR cast members have rallied around his ex Ariana Madix, who broke up with her partner of nine years over the affair.

The stars confronted Tom and Raquel at the season 10 reunion taping on March 23. However, because of a temporary restraining order Raquel obtained against Scheana after she claimed Scheana physically attacked her, the two couldn't film together and had to remain in separate trailers. (Scheana denied the allegations and the restraining order has since been dropped.)