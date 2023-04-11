How Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Really Feels About Filming With Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval

According to Scheana Shay, Scandoval has forever changed the Vanderpump Rules cast dynamics.
The Bravo star shared insight into how Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' months-long affair has irreparably rocked her co-stars' relationships on the April 10 episode of E! News. But that doesn't mean the cast is going their separate ways before season 11?
"I don't think any of us are walking away," Scheana exclusively told co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, "but it's going to be very hard to convince any of us to be in the same room."
Since Tom and Raquel's cheating came to light last month, the "Good as Gold" singer and her other VPR cast members have rallied around his ex Ariana Madix, who broke up with her partner of nine years over the affair.
The stars confronted Tom and Raquel at the season 10 reunion taping on March 23. However, because of a temporary restraining order Raquel obtained against Scheana after she claimed Scheana physically attacked her, the two couldn't film together and had to remain in separate trailers. (Scheana denied the allegations and the restraining order has since been dropped.)
As for why Scheana thinks Raquel tried to take legal action against her?
"I think, initially, she was trying to get out of filming the reunion," the 37-year-old explained. "I think she was also listening to her crisis PR and trying to paint this victim mentality and deflect from the affair and it didn't work."
And after voicing her thoughts on Raquel and Tom's affair at the reunion, noting that she directed all comments regarding Raquel at host Andy Cohen, Scheana added she has "nothing left to say to her" in the wake of the scandal.
However, Scheana had plenty of thoughts on Tom Schwartz's bombshell Watch What Happens Live interview last week in which he expressed support for his longtime BFF and business partner amid the backlash to his affair with Raquel. And where she thinks his appearance went wrong?
"I don't think it was smart for him to agree to do Watch What Happens Live," Scheana shared. "That guy has like no media training. It's like, 'Dude, stop talking.'"
The former SUR server added that her group text chat with Ariana, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney was "going off that night."
"It's the most cringe thing we've ever seen on Watch What Happens Live," Scheana continued. "Nothing good came out of that and no one wants to hug Sandoval right now other than maybe Schwartz."
Hear more from Scheana, including if she has any regrets about setting up Raquel and Tom Schwartz, in the exclusive video above. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
