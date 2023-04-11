Save 30% on NuFace, StriVectin, First Aid Beauty, Elizabeth Arden, Elemis, and More Top Beauty Brands

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's just something exciting about trying a new skincare product, right? Even if it's just a new bottle of an old favorite, it can feel like a much-needed reset sometimes. If you need to replenish your beauty must-haves or if you want to try something new, there's a major sale you need to know about.
You can save up to 30% on top brands during the Skinstore Friends and Family Sale. Get the eyebrows you've always dreamed of when you add the Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum to your routine. Combat tech neck and sagging with the internet-famous StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus. Get rid of ingrown hairs and razor burn with these pads from First Aid Beauty. Get sun protection without that greasy feeling when you use this tinted powder sunscreen from Colorescience.
Those are just some of the deals. Click here to see all of the items that are a part of the Skinstore Friends & Family Sale, add your favorites to your cart, and make sure you use the promo code FRIENDS at checkout to get your discount. Here are some standout picks from the sale.
Skinstore Deals
First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads
If you want to be prepared in case razor burn does occur, these pre-soaked pads are great to calm down already-irritated skin. They also help prevent razor burn, according to the brand. These are also great to have on hand after waxing and shaving.
A shopper said, "I messed up and went too long without exfoliating. Had an irritated, bumpy bikini line and used this two nights in a row, greatly reduced the irritation and size of bumps. No more discomfort. Love these."
L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil
In the bottle, this is an oil, but when it comes in contact with water, it transforms into a sheer, milky lotion that cleanses the body while you shower. It cleans, nourishes, and softens the skin.
This is one of those products that you will continue buying once you try it, with one Ulta shopper sharing, "This is the best thing I've EVER used to shave. I'm 22 and prior to this purchase I never had anything come close to scent, softness of skin, or effectiveness while shaving than this did. The hair just comes right off, just glides off and leaves your skin sooooo smooth but not greasy. Like I just came from the spa. I have a few holy grail products, a list of about 5 products and this after one use I KNOW is on that list!!"
Another person echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Absolutely love this. It smells good and feels soooooooooooo good on your skin. I didn't really think that it was going to be an oil cleanser, but it really is it turns from an oil that mixes with water and turns into a silky gentle cleanser. I am off to buy more and get more from this line I'm absolutely in love with this product and I recommend everybody try it It smells amazing as well."
Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum
Get a fresh dose of serum every time you use these products since they're packaged in individual capsules. These have anti-aging ingredients that address the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dull skin.
A loyal fan of the product said, "Have used Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum for 15 years and constantly get compliments on my skin. At 60 yo it is nice that no one can guess my age. I especially like that it is measured out and that there is no waste of the product."
A shopper reviewed, "Miracle capsule. I have only used this capsules in 2 weeks and I am already seeing results on my skin.my face is looking younger and everyone is asking what I am using on my face,no wrinkles and my dark spots are already fading away.Thank you Elizabeth Arden for your skincare products that are helping a lot of women to take of their skin."
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set (Worth $474)
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFace Trinity. It's a microcurrent facial-toning device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns, according to the brand. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere.
This set includes:
- Trinity Facial Trainer with Microcurrent Attachment
- NuFACE Trinity ELE (Effective Lip & Eye) Attachment
- Gel Primer
- Charging Cradle and Power Adaptor
- User Manual
NUDESTIX NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30
If you prefer a mineral sunscreen, try this one out. It has SPF 30 and it's oil-free, lightweight, and super-hydrating.
A shopper said, "First, this is a moisturizer, primer and sunscreen as one. Second, my makeup stays on and looks perfect after hours of wear. I love it and love everything I've used from this line." Another reviewed, "This sunscreen is so smooth while applying. It doesn't require any blending after applying plus it protects you from sun! A definitely go-go."
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
If you're tired of filling in your eyebrows, add an eyebrow serum to your beauty routine. This one "promotes the appearance of naturally fuller, bolder looking brows in just 6-8 weeks," according to the brand.
A shopper said, "Holy Grail. I love this product! My brows look much fuller and longer… I don't need to fill my brows anymore too!"
Another reviewer raved, "Would 10000% recommend. I have been using grande lash serum for probably over 5 years. I am obsessed with it."
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
This oil cleanser is the first step in my skincare routine. If you have oily skin and the idea of an oil cleanser freaks you out, hear me out. To put it simply, like attracts like. Get excess oil off your face by starting your routine with an oil cleanse. Put it on your dry skin and gentle apply in circular motions. Then add the water. This is great to take off makeup and unclog pores, in my experience. Gently taking off makeup is critical to maintaining great skin and combating its oily tendencies. This is such an easy way to take off makeup and I also use it to take off clay masks without scrubbing.
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50
If you are tired of heavy, greasy-feeling sunscreens, switch to a powder. This one gives you sun protection plus a bit of a tint to even out your complexion. There are three shades to choose from. This product is also great to set your makeup and lock it in place. Plus you can reapply it throughout the day, over your makeup, without messing it up.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
This 3-in-1 cleanser removes makeup, deeply cleanses the skin, and provides nourishment. It's a number one bestseller that leaves your skin feeling supremely soft.
A Skinstore shopper reviewed, "This is the only cleansing balm that doesn't irritate my skin... I've tried SO many cleansing balms of different price points, and this one is the best. My skin feels so clean after, and the little washcloth it comes with lightly exfoliates your face as you wipe the balm/makeup away. Also, some balms irritate my eyes (even fragrance-free ones), but this doesn't leave that film oily residue that sometimes seeps onto your eyes after cleansing. 10/10 will repurchase."
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus
I only buy this product when it's on sale and I encourage you to shop this deal before it sells out... again. This iconic tightening neck cream just got even better. It's formulated with a Synergistic Brightening Complex and redesigned to accommodate the unique skin of the décolleté, according to the brand. Use this on a regular basis to get tighter, lifted skin with a decrease in lines/wrinkles. This also evens out skin tone.
If you look down at your phone or computer a lot, it accelerates the appearance of lines on the neck. Incorporating this cream into your routine is an absolute necessity.
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte
The NUDESTIX Nudies are sticks that can be used as blush, bronzer, eye makeup, and lip color. The soft cream balm melts onto the skin to look naturally flushed. Each stick has a brush on the end that you can use to perfectly blend your look. You can twist the brush off to wash it. The easy-to-blend formula is long-wearing and water-resistant.
A shopper said, "Such a great product. This blush is amazing! Beautiful color and leaves a beautiful dewy look." Skinstore has five shades to choose from.
First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA
This is the only body lotion that you need in your life. It's a multi-tasking body lotion with 10% AHA, which exfoliates and moisturizes to banish bumps and hydrate skin. It's basically a hybrid with a chemical exfoliant and moisturizer. Use this to improve skin's texture, calm distressed skin, and strengthen the skin barrier.
Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 SPF35 Renewal Therapy
I am obsessed with this eye cream. It is great to diminish the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. It gives you sun protection with SPF 35 and it doubles as a concealer since it's tinted. Plus, the applicator tip feels cool and refreshing.
A shopper raved, "I was influenced. I usually don't like putting anything under my eyes in the mornings but SPF. I don't like concealer because it wasn't correcting my issue. Just hiding my dark circles. This does everything and I am in love!!! I feel like I look 10 years younger. It is pricey but worth it!"
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Instead of using a different moisturizer for your face and your body, just use this one product instead. It's a fast-absorbing moisturizer that instantly delivers an intense dose of hydration that last for the long-term. This is just what your skin needs if you're struggling with distressed skin or eczema. It's formulated with colloidal oatmeal to smooth and soothe irritated skin in addition to relieving rashes and itching.
Just put this on at least twice a day to restore and relieve dry, uncomfortable skin. A shopper raved, "Amazing. Got it during winter months, I used to have dry flaky patches on my skin as well as psoriasis. Thanks to this stuff all of that is history! I will never buy another moisturizer again."
