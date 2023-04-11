Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $280 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.
You can get the Kate Spade Perry Leather Dome Crossbody for just $59. Normally, this bag costs $280, but this is a today-only deal that you cannot miss. A 79% discount is just too good to pass up, right?
Kate Spade 79% Off Deal
Kate Spade Perry Leather Dome Crossbody
This bag is on sale in six solid colors, black with a red floral print, and black with a white floral print.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Perry Leather Dome Crossbody Reviews
A shopper said, "I bought this last year, and great value for the handbag. It fits nicely across your body and is big enough to fit your wallet and other essentials. I have the white and I love it."
Another shared, "Very cute bag and stylish, it is a smaller style bag, can fit a small wallet keys and phone."
A shopper wrote, "Great for a day trip or a night out! Small to hold your money, phone and other accessories for a night out on the town. Nice crossbody to ensure you don't have to carry it but make it part of your outfit."
Someone else reviewed, "Perfect for grab and go! I can put what I need in this bag very quickly. Then I am ready to head out the door. It is small yet roomy enough to have what I need. I love the crossbody look-places it out of my way-easy for shopping, socializing or business meetings."
A reviewer wrote, "Fashion Forward. Bought this bag because I needed a small but roomy purse for an outdoor wedding. Phone, keys, wallet and some makeup fit no problem. Great crossbody purse. Definitely recommend."
Looking for more great handbags? These 24 affordable Amazon finds look more expensive than they actually are.