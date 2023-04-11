Love Island Host Maya Jama Addresses Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

A new bombshell has entered the
villa chat.
Love Island host Maya Jama recently ignited romance rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio after wearing a "Leo" necklace on social media. However, according to Maya herself, not everything is always as it seems.
"I've been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn't respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign," the presenter, whose August birthday falls under the Leo astrological sign, tweeted April 10. "We are not dating."
Maya—who previously dated British rapper Stormzy and was engaged to NBA star Ben Simmons—first sparked relationship speculation with the Titanic alum earlier this year after they reportedly spent time together in London.
But, as the 28-year-old confirmed in her tweet, she and the Oscar winner are definitely not an exclusive item. She even concluded her post with a request: "Move on please."
As for Leo, he's been enjoying the single life since his breakup with girlfriend of four years Camilla Morrone in August.
In fact, he's been spotted spending time with supermodel Gigi Hadid on and off since September.
And although neither side has addressed their relationship status publicly, a source close to the Next in Fashion co-host told E! News in late 2022, "Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now. They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together."
"Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it's exactly what she needed," the insider noted. "Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It's going well so far."