Love Island Host Maya Jama Addresses Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

A new bombshell has entered the villa chat.

Love Island host Maya Jama recently ignited romance rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio after wearing a "Leo" necklace on social media. However, according to Maya herself, not everything is always as it seems.

"I've been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn't respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign," the presenter, whose August birthday falls under the Leo astrological sign, tweeted April 10. "We are not dating."

Maya—who previously dated British rapper Stormzy and was engaged to NBA star Ben Simmons—first sparked relationship speculation with the Titanic alum earlier this year after they reportedly spent time together in London.

But, as the 28-year-old confirmed in her tweet, she and the Oscar winner are definitely not an exclusive item. She even concluded her post with a request: "Move on please."