BravoCon 2023 Is Switching Cities: All the Details on the New Location

Find out the new home of BravoCon 2023, plus all the details about the fan convention that will bring together stars from shows like Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules this November.

Watch: Andy Cohen Feels "Complete" After Filming Vanderpump Rules Reunion

BravoCon is making moves.

The Bravo fan convention will be trading in the Big Apple for Sin City as Las Vegas will be the home of BravoCon 2023, the network announced April 11. The event will take place at Las Vegas' Caesars Forum from Nov. 3 to 5.

While the list of attending Bravo stars has yet to be announced, fans can likely expect VIP experiences, panels and meet-and-greets with stars from Bravo's hit shows like The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Top Chef, Southern Charm and more.

"BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan," Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet."

Andy Cohen's Watch What happens Live with also return for the event's third annual celebration with live shows in Sin City.

photos
BravoCon 2022: See Every Star

BravoCon, which returned in 2022 following the coronavirus pandemic, held its first two conventions in New York City before moving west this year.

Last year's event saw over 100 Bravo stars come together for epic moments, including Summer House's Luke Gulbranson and The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby starting a red-hot romance, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah allegedly crashing a party and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton coming face to face for the first time since their explosive season 12 reunion showdown.

Bravo

Bravo is offering exclusive perks and surprises at Caesars Palace, Harrah's and The Linq. For reservations, fans can visit https://book.passkey.com/go/SCBRV3 or call (888) 458-8471 and mention the group name "BravoCon 2023."

Ticket information and more event details are forthcoming.

Keep scrolling to relive the epic celebrity sightings at last year's event.

