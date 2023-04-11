BravoCon 2023 Is Switching Cities: All the Details on the New Location

Watch : Andy Cohen Feels "Complete" After Filming Vanderpump Rules Reunion

BravoCon is making moves.

The Bravo fan convention will be trading in the Big Apple for Sin City as Las Vegas will be the home of BravoCon 2023, the network announced April 11. The event will take place at Las Vegas' Caesars Forum from Nov. 3 to 5.

While the list of attending Bravo stars has yet to be announced, fans can likely expect VIP experiences, panels and meet-and-greets with stars from Bravo's hit shows like The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Top Chef, Southern Charm and more.

"BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan," Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet."

Andy Cohen's Watch What happens Live with also return for the event's third annual celebration with live shows in Sin City.