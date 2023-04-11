Pamper Your Skin and Get $115 Worth of Josie Maran Hydrating Products for Just $59

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hydration is always important, but it's especially top of mind in the spring and summer months. If you're wearing shorts, dresses, skirts, and swimsuits, you may be more self-conscious about moisturizing. If you really want soft skin, it's not just about the lotion. Go in with a full plan. Bring in the exfoliating scrub, body oil, and a lotion to get the hydrated skin of your dreams.
Right now, there's an amazing deal on a Josie Maran product bundle. You'll get $115 worth of products for just $59. You get the Josie Maran Argan Sugar Scrub, which is great on those dry patches of skin, like the knees, heels, and elbows. Continue the routine with the Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter, a lotion is with a devoted customer following because it's so hydrating without feeling heavy on the skin. Then, spritz a few pumps of the Josie Maran Prosperity Mist for even more hydration and gently massage the product in until it absorbs.
Give yourself the gift of hydration and relaxation with this can't-miss 49% discount.
Josie Maran Argan Summer Scrub & Hydrate Body Renewal 3pc. Kit
This bundle includes three top-selling Josie Maran products: Argan Sugar Scrub, Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter, and Prosperity Mist.
Josie Maran Argan Sugar Scrub Reviews
A shopper declared, "Josie Maran's body scrub is wonderful! It is not abrasive on the skin. I use the scrub on my full body once a week. My skin feels so soft. The scent is light and I highly recommend the body scrub!"
Another shared, "I have been using Josie's scrubs for a few years now. I love the scented ones. It leaves my skin clean, soft and glowing. I always make sure to keep them stocked in my vanity."
"I love this scrub!! It's really unbelievable. I wish she made tubs of it!! I cannot believe how soft it makes my skin feel. This is a reorder! I bought a initially based on reviews. I did not believe that it would be that good. It is. It's worth the price," someone reviewed.
Josie Maran Argan Whipped Hydrating Body Butter Reviews
A shopper shared, "By far, the best product I have ever bought from Josie Maran!!! Not greasy, just melts into your skin…My new favorite‼️"
Someone reviewed, "This can help my driest skin and the Vanilla Apricot scent is heavenly. I keep it with me and it also is so helpful for my cuticles. I have repurchased this multiple times and have bought it as a gift for other people. Love it!"
A shopper gushed, "Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter On-The-Go is my new essential. It's so convenient to carry in my bag. I use it throughout the day for dry skin, flyaway hair & dry cuticles. It's a multi purpose gem that results in solutions for so many needs throughout the day. Great product in a perfect package!"
Josie Maran Prosperity Mist Reviews
"I love how lightweight this oil feels! Not greasy, but desperately needed on my very dry skin! Gives my skin a natural healthy 'glow' as well! I also use it on the ends of my hair," a shopper said.
Another declared, "Best product to use right out of shower or bath. Leaves your skin super soft!"
A reviewer shared, "Love this spray! Soft and silky without feeling oily."
"Love this mist! It absorbs quickly and is very light and moisturizing," a Josie Maran shopper wrote.
