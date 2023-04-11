Pamper Your Skin and Get $115 Worth of Josie Maran Hydrating Products for Just $59

If you need more info before you shop, check out these rave reviews.

Josie Maran Argan Sugar Scrub Reviews

A shopper declared, "Josie Maran's body scrub is wonderful! It is not abrasive on the skin. I use the scrub on my full body once a week. My skin feels so soft. The scent is light and I highly recommend the body scrub!"

Another shared, "I have been using Josie's scrubs for a few years now. I love the scented ones. It leaves my skin clean, soft and glowing. I always make sure to keep them stocked in my vanity."

"I love this scrub!! It's really unbelievable. I wish she made tubs of it!! I cannot believe how soft it makes my skin feel. This is a reorder! I bought a initially based on reviews. I did not believe that it would be that good. It is. It's worth the price," someone reviewed.

Josie Maran Argan Whipped Hydrating Body Butter Reviews

A shopper shared, "By far, the best product I have ever bought from Josie Maran!!! Not greasy, just melts into your skin…My new favorite‼️"

Someone reviewed, "This can help my driest skin and the Vanilla Apricot scent is heavenly. I keep it with me and it also is so helpful for my cuticles. I have repurchased this multiple times and have bought it as a gift for other people. Love it!"

A shopper gushed, "Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter On-The-Go is my new essential. It's so convenient to carry in my bag. I use it throughout the day for dry skin, flyaway hair & dry cuticles. It's a multi purpose gem that results in solutions for so many needs throughout the day. Great product in a perfect package!"

Josie Maran Prosperity Mist Reviews

"I love how lightweight this oil feels! Not greasy, but desperately needed on my very dry skin! Gives my skin a natural healthy 'glow' as well! I also use it on the ends of my hair," a shopper said.

Another declared, "Best product to use right out of shower or bath. Leaves your skin super soft!"

A reviewer shared, "Love this spray! Soft and silky without feeling oily."

"Love this mist! It absorbs quickly and is very light and moisturizing," a Josie Maran shopper wrote.

