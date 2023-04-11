TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Speaks Out Amid Criticism of Her Brand Partnerships

"You are an essential component to the success of your community!" the company said in a statement, pinned to the top of the comment section of their April 6 Instagram post. "We welcome comments that contribute to a positive and constructive discussion: Be kind, be inclusive, encourage each other. Hate speech, bullying, or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted."



Dylan herself also shared a heartfelt message, noting that she's been trying to remain positive. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a clip of herself singing, "No One Is Alone."

Alongside her April 8 Instagram video, the TikToker wrote, "It's hard to see the light now, just don't let it go. This song felt fitting for the week I've been having. All is well! Cheers."