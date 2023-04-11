TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Speaks Out Amid Criticism of Her Brand Partnerships

Dylan Mulvaney is sharing her thoughts on her critics.
After landing partnerships with brands including Nike and Bud Light for sponsored media social media posts, the trans activist, 26, is opening up about why she believes she's been on the receiving end of growing criticism. (In recent weeks, other notable figures like Caitlyn Jenner have spoken out against companies partnering with trans women as their brand ambassadors.)
"The reason I think I'm an easy target is because I'm still new to this," Dylan said during the April 11 episode of the Onward With Rosie O' Donnell podcast. "I think going after a trans woman who has been doing this for 20 years is a lot more difficult. Maybe they think there's some sort of chance with me that they can—but I mean, what is their goal?"
After Dylan—who gained a following in 2022 when she shared details of her transition journey with followers—posted a promotional video for Bud Light on April 1, and days later, shared photos featuring herself donning Nike workout gear, the social media star received a flood of messages criticizing her latest deals.
In response, Nike addressed users on social media directly, advising them to "be kind."
"You are an essential component to the success of your community!" the company said in a statement, pinned to the top of the comment section of their April 6 Instagram post. "We welcome comments that contribute to a positive and constructive discussion: Be kind, be inclusive, encourage each other. Hate speech, bullying, or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted."
Dylan herself also shared a heartfelt message, noting that she's been trying to remain positive. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a clip of herself singing, "No One Is Alone."
Alongside her April 8 Instagram video, the TikToker wrote, "It's hard to see the light now, just don't let it go. This song felt fitting for the week I've been having. All is well! Cheers."