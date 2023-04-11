Get 2 Benefit Cosmetics Eyebrow Pencils for the Price of 1

If you need additional insights before you shop, here are some rave reviews from shoppers who love these brow pencils.

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Duo Reviews

A shopper raved, "Honestly this the best eyebrow pencil I ever used. It's perfect for detail work especially around your tail and arch area of your brow. The product stays put….doesn't move around!"

Another gushed, "My holy grail eyebrow pencil. This is by far my favorite eyebrow pencil. The tip is perfect for hair like strokes & it stays on all night long. The color range they offer is wonderful, because anyone can find their color match."

Someone shared, "I'm so happy I decided to try this! It really is different- it's not like any other pencil - it goes on so realistic, easy to use ( I have to have something that I don't have to spend a lot of time). I've tried different methods and types of products for eyebrows and I'm loving this."

A reviewer wrote, "After so many eyebrow pencils I finally found the perfect match for me. I love this eyebrow pencil. I love the tip works well for shaping very natural and I finally found the color that is the perfect match for the color of my brows."

A shopper explained, "Since I have no eyebrows....this pencil works perfectly! I have use it for about 3 yrs. Sorry I missed your promotion because I just paid $28.00 for one pencil at Ulta when I could have had two for the price of one."

"Benefit makes my favorite brow products, hands down. The Precisely My Brow pencil is thin without being too fragile; pigmented without looking like a marker; has great consistency- not too dry or waxy; and comes in so many shades, I think you'd be hard-pressed not to find yours," a shopper said.

