Kylie Jenner Takes Flight for Adventure Time With Kids Stormi and Aire

Kylie Jenner recently shared a peek at her latest travel adventure with 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 14-month-old son Aire. See the cute pics of the Kardashians star and her "angels."

Watch: Travis Scott Makes RARE Comment on Kylie Jenner's BTS Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner is on cloud nine.

ICYMI, the Kardashians star recently shared a glimpse at her latest travel escapade with 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 14-month-old son Aire. In an April 10 Instagram post, Kylie and her kids—whose dad is Travis Scott—struck a few poses in a couple of polaroids as they sat aboard an airplane. Alongside the collage of the cute trio, the makeup mogul simply wrote, "Adventures with my angels."

Kylie's latest peek at her fun-filled family days comes right on the heels of the Kardashian-Jenner Easter celebration. For the April 9 holiday, the Life of Kylie alum shared a look at all the festivities that were in store, which included Stormi cuddling up to a giant bunny, as well as her cousin True Thompson (whose mom is Khloe Kardashian), who was also seen partaking in the eggs-cellent fun.

As for Aire, he was also front and center for their party, seen sporting a pair of cute blue-and-white bunny ears.

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her and Travis Scott's Son Aire's First Birthday

But there's even more pics of Aire where that came from.

Keep reading for a look at all of his photos thus far.

TikTok Star

Aire makes a cameo in his mom's TikTok makeup tutorial in April 2023.

Party Time

Kylie appears with Aire at the third birthday party of family friend Natalie Halcro's daughter Dove in March 2023.

"First Ice Cream"

Kylie shared a video of her son tasting his "first ice cream," a Dole Whip, at Disneyland in February 2023.

Fluffy Friend

On Valentine's Day 2023, Kylie shared a photo of her baby boy with his gift.

Sibling Love

Aire and Stormi play with toys.

Tucked In

The baby boy looked adorable in his car seat.

Giggles

Kylie and her son share a laugh.

Swing, Swing

The mother-son duo hit the park together.

Snuggles

Kylie showed off her son's adorable cheeks in a February 2023 Instagram Story video.

Mommy-and-Me

The two made silly faces for the camera.

Light as Air

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul danced around with her baby boy to Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You."

Meet Aire

On Jan. 21, 2023, Kylie revealed on Instagram that the new name of her and Travis' son is Aire, pronounced "air." She also shared the first photos of the child's face.

Oh, Hey

Aire, age 11 months at the time, checks things out.

Meal Time!

Baby Aire sits down for a meal.

Twinning

Kylie shared this adorable photo of her kids' Nike-clad feet in October 2022 on her Instagram Stories, illustrating the size difference between Stormi and her baby brother.

Mini-Me

Big sister Stormi wore matching shoes with her little brother in October 2022.

Poolside Playdate

In October 2022, Kylie shared a poolside photo with her son upon her return from Paris Fashion Week. She captioned the sweet mommy-and-me picture, "home."

Happy Father's Day

Kylie shared this family pic on Father's Day 2022, writing to Travis, "Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you."

Happy Easter

In April 2022, Kylie shared this photo of Travis Scott holding their son at her mom Kris Jenner's Easter celebration.

Met Gala Ready

In early May 2022, Kylie posted a video of herself and her family flying to and getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. The footage included a quick peek at her and Travis' son. "Look at my son's cute shoes!" she exclaimed. "He can't even walk in them."

Happy Mother's Day

In mid-May 2022, on Mother's Day, Kylie posted a video documenting moments from her pregnancy with her son. It included footage of a 3-D sonogram from an MFM's office and a shot of herself holding her baby's hand.

Jump Jump

In late May 2022, Kylie shared this pic of her baby boy in a Fisher-Price Jumperoo, appearing next to Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "I made these little feet."

Sister & Brother

Kylie shared this photo of her son with his big sister Stormi Webster on the day he was born—Feb. 2, 2022 (one day after Stormi's 4th birthday)

