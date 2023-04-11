Zombie Detective Actress Jung Chae-yul Dead at 26

Fans are mourning the loss of South Korean actress Jung Chae-yul.
The model, known for her roles in dramas including I Have Not Done My Best Yet and Zombie Detective, has died at the age of 26. According to Star News, the actress was found at her home on April 11. No further details on her cause of death have been given at this time.
Her agency, Management S, released a statement following her passing.
"We have to deliver very heartbreaking and unfortunate news—actress Chae-yul left us on April 11th," the company told MK News via translation. "Her funeral will be held privately in accordance to the wishes of her family, who must be in greater sadness than anyone else. We hope you pray for the deceased so Chae-yul, who was also sincere in her acting, may rest in peace."
The agency's CEO, Lee Soo Haeng, also reflected on Chae-yul's legacy. "Our Chae Yul was very hardworking," he told OSEN, according to KBI Zoom. "She was a deep-hearted and cool friend. In my opinion, it is hard to describe in words how amazing she was as an actress."
Fans have also taken to her social media to pay their respects to the late star, with one Instagram user, writing, "Such heartbreaking news, may she rest in peace." Another added, "I wish you all the best and only good memories." A third wrote, "I'll cheer for you to achieve higher dreams in the sky."
The actress made her onscreen debut in the 2016 series, Devil's Runway and was reportedly in the midst of filming for the upcoming drama, Wedding Impossible.