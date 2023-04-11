Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement to Jake Bongiovi

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Posts Tribute to "Partner for Life" Jake Bongiovi

She's loved him three summers now, honey—but she wants 'em all.

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, she seemingly revealed on Instagram April 11 alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple—as well a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger. The Stranger Things actress captioned her post with lyrics to Taylor Swift's song, "Lover," while Jake—the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi—simply wrote, "Forever."

This relationship update comes two years after Millie, 19, and Jake, 20, first sparked romance rumors while stepping out hand-in-hand in New York City.

Since that time, the duo has shared a glimpse inside their romance via social media. In fact, on New Year's Day, Millie gave a sweet shout-out to Jake on Instagram.

"endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she wrote. "here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us let's do it again but better!"