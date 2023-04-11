Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement to Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown used Taylor Swift lyrics to seemingly announce her engagement to Jake Bongiovi. Take a look at the sweet photo and her diamond ring below.

By Jess Cohen Apr 11, 2023 11:27 AMTags
Watch: Millie Bobby Brown Posts Tribute to "Partner for Life" Jake Bongiovi

She's loved him three summers now, honey—but she wants 'em all.

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, she seemingly revealed on Instagram April 11 alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple—as well a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger. The Stranger Things actress captioned her post with lyrics to Taylor Swift's song, "Lover," while Jake—the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi—simply wrote, "Forever."

E! News has reached out to Millie's rep for comment and has not heard back.

This relationship update comes two years after Millie, 19, and Jake, 20, first sparked romance rumors while stepping out hand-in-hand in New York City.

Since that time, the duo has shared a glimpse inside their romance via social media. In fact, on New Year's Day, Millie gave a sweet shout-out to Jake on Instagram.

"endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she wrote. "here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us let's do it again but better!"

The following month, for Millie's 19th birthday, Jake penned a message to his leading lady.

"Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams," Jake captioned a series of photos with Millie. "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core."

To see a complete timeline of Millie and Jake's romance, keep scrolling.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

