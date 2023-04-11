Shop the 15 Coachella Essentials Chriselle Lim Is Packing for Festival Weekend

We interviewed Chriselle Lim because we think you'll like her picks. PHLUR is Chriselle's brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether she's creating new fragrances for her brand, PHLUR, working on her childcare service, Bümo, or posting fashion and beauty inspo on Instagram, Chriselle Lim does all things in style.
Now, the influencer and entrepreneur is relieving some of our Coachella packing stress by sharing all the beauty, fashion and tech essentials she can't travel without. From her top sweat-proof makeup to the affordable belt bag and sunnies she's bringing along to Indio, Chriselle's festival recommendations do not disappoint.
When it comes to what's exciting her most about attending Coachella this year, Chriselle says she's "looking forward to BlackPink."
"As a fellow Korean, I'm super proud that they are headlining Coachella!" she gushes. "The only thing is that I wasn't able to tell my daughter, Chloe, as she is BlackPink's biggest fan, and I know she would be so upset if she found out I didn't take her with me."
Whether you're most excited to watch your favorite performers take the stage, shoot content, indulge in some good food and fashion or spend time with friends, scroll below to shop Chriselle's top Coachella essentials to take on the festival weekend as stylishly as possible.
Topshop Beck Faux Leather Belt Bag
When it comes to an affordable bag, Chriselle recommends "some sort of fanny pack, belt bag or backpack [...] especially if you are planning to dance!"
She recommends this simple and spacious Topshop faux leather belt bag to get the job done.
Aire Whirlpool Sunglasses
No Coachella packing list is complete without a pair of cute, protective sunnies.
"Aire on Revolve has some really cute trendy options under $50," Chriselle says. "I personally just ordered these rose colored glasses."
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Full Coverage Foundation
"Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Long Wear Foundation," Chriselle says for her go-to, sweat-proof foundation. "It has a natural matte finish that's super lightweight and it has a 24 hour staying power."
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Chriselle recommends the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray "to keep your skin and makeup put all day and night long!"
Lancôme Idôle Ultra-Precise Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner
For a longwearing eyeliner, Chriselle recommends the Idôle Ultra-Precise Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner.
"This eyeliner has up to 24 hours of waterproof wear that lasts all day without smudging or fading," Chriselle shares.
Clé De Peau Beauté Cream Rouge Shine Lipstick
If you're looking for a lipstick that will stay put, Chriselle recommends the Clé De Peau Beauté Cream Rouge Shine Lipstick.
"It has intensely bold shades but also provides a lasting, smudge-proof finish and moisture for 8 hours," she says. "On top of that it improves the dryness and toughness in four weeks of use!"
Vegamour GRO Dry Shampoo for Thinning Hair
Refresh and revive your hair with Chriselle's go-to dry shampoo for Coachella.
"Vegamour's GRO Dry Shampoo is the absolute best with added benefits!" she raves. "It has cleansing benefits with plant-based phytoactives, revitalizing hair at the roots for thicker, fuller looking locks."
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
"Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen is my absolute favorite sunscreen to bring on the go especially to events because of its invisible clear texture and color," Chriselle explains. "It just melts into the skin and doesn't give you a weird white cast on your face. It also acts as a great primer as it leaves the skin super velvety smooth and soft! It also comes in a stick form which is super easy to carry around and apply on the go."
Mophie PowerStation
"Portable chargers are key when you are on the go," Chriselle says. "I just have a general one from Mophie, but I also think it's the strongest one. I also always travel with two phones just in case. We have a 'content phone' so all the content doesn't take up all my storage on my main phone."
ZitSticka Killa Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch
If she were to wake up with a pimple or two during Coachella weekend, Chriselle says she "would reach for my ZitSticka Killa Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch. I also would use an LED face mask as the light can really help with inflammation, such as the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro."
Perfect Bar Original Refrigerated Protein Bar
It's always a good idea to keep a snack or two within reach during Coachella weekend.
"Perfect Bar is what I always keep in my pockets and bags whether it be on a long flight or festival," Chriselle says. "I have a very sensitive stomach so I have to always pack products with me just in case there are no dairy or gluten free options."
PHLUR Missing Person Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
Chriselle's affordable fragrance recommendation is any of the decadent PHLUR travel sprays.
"I can pop them in to any bag or even my pocket and spritz on the go so I can be smelling 100 no matter the occasion," she says.
Clé De Peau Beauté The Luminizing Face Enhancer
Chriselle says this Clé De Peau Beauté The Luminizing Face Enhancer doesn't get the hype it truly deserves.
"It not only gives you a pop of color like any traditional blush but it literally luminates your face and adds so much dimension!" she gushes. "It's a multi-dimensional, silky-smooth highlighting powder that is infused with exquisite opal powder. It illuminates your complexion, defines and contours using light-empowering technology for a radiant, eye-catching look at every angle."
Naturium Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm
Your Coachella skincare regimen is just as important as your makeup routine, and Chriselle knows that. To cleanse away makeup and dirt, she recommends the Naturium Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm.
"I would say the Naturium Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm is the most used cleansing balm," she shares. "I always start off my routine with a cleansing balm and then I go in with a cleanser."
Clé De Peau Beauté Softening Cleansing Foam
Following the cleansing balm, Chriselle says she uses this Clé De Peau Beauté Softening Cleansing Foam, which she describes as an "insane cleanser that removes everything and leaves your skin so fresh."
Biologique Recherche Lotion P50
To finish off her skin cleansing regimen, Chriselle uses this Biologique Recherche Lotion P50.
"I use the Biologique Recherche Lotion that has changed my skin," Chriselle shares. "It's a cult favorite. It's a magic potion that does it all. It exfoliates, hydrates and balances."
For more Coachella packing recommendations, check out our last-minute guide that has all the essentials you need to take on festival weekend.