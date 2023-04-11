Clueless Star Alicia Silverstone Reveals If Paul Rudd Is a Good Kisser

Ugh, as if we could forget about Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd's onscreen romance.
Nearly three decades since Alicia and Paul starred in Clueless as Cher Horowitz and Josh Lucas respectively, the actress gave some cheeky insight into their time filming the movie, including if it was true or false that the Ant-Man actor was a good kisser.
"True," she told the Women On Top podcast in an episode airing April 12, before quipping, "You didn't ask me if it was an on-set kiss or an off-set kiss."
Though podcast hosts Tammin Sursok and Roxy Manning raised eyebrows at the answer, Alicia didn't elaborate further. She did, however, recall one of the first times she kissed someone onset.
"The cutest story ever is when I was 15 and I did my first movie The Crush with Cary Elwes and we kissed on set and then I thought he was my boyfriend," Alicia shared. "So I went to his trailer and I was like ‘Was that OK?' and he was like, ‘Yes it was OK, it was nice.' And I just thought in my head like, ‘OK, you're mine now.'"
Since her early career days, Alicia has grown up a lot when it comes to being selective of the company she keeps, noting that she wants "fun, trust, and respect" at the center of every friendship.
"And when the trust and respect starts to come down, they don't have to be blocked, they just don't hold that key to your heart, they just don't hold that inner circle," she said on the podcast. "Yeah and it can be lonely, it can be lonely when you really clean out, but ultimately it's not lonely inside and it's not lonely with the people that you do choose. And I'd rather have a few amazing than a lot of 'eh.'"
As for what keeps her occupied, the actress—who shares 11-year-old son Bear Blu Jarecki with ex Christopher Jarecki—said she's laser-focused on what matters the most to her.
"I work so much," she continued. "My devotion is to my child and to my activism and my work, I don't have time for drama."