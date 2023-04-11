Clueless Star Alicia Silverstone Reveals If Paul Rudd Is a Good Kisser

Watch : 'As If' We Could Ever Get Over This Clueless Reunion

Ugh, as if we could forget about Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd's onscreen romance.

Nearly three decades since Alicia and Paul starred in Clueless as Cher Horowitz and Josh Lucas respectively, the actress gave some cheeky insight into their time filming the movie, including if it was true or false that the Ant-Man actor was a good kisser.

"True," she told the Women On Top podcast in an episode airing April 12, before quipping, "You didn't ask me if it was an on-set kiss or an off-set kiss."

Though podcast hosts Tammin Sursok and Roxy Manning raised eyebrows at the answer, Alicia didn't elaborate further. She did, however, recall one of the first times she kissed someone onset.

"The cutest story ever is when I was 15 and I did my first movie The Crush with Cary Elwes and we kissed on set and then I thought he was my boyfriend," Alicia shared. "So I went to his trailer and I was like ‘Was that OK?' and he was like, ‘Yes it was OK, it was nice.' And I just thought in my head like, ‘OK, you're mine now.'"