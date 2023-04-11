Taylor Swift Wears Bejeweled Symbol of Rebirth in First Outing Since Joe Alwyn Breakup

Watch : Did Taylor Swift Hint at Joe Alwyn Breakup on The Eras Tour?

And by the way, Taylor Swift is going out tonight.

The superstar looked positively bejeweled in her first public outing since news broke that she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke up after more than six years together.

Taylor embraced the single life by stepping out for dinner in New York's West Village on April 10 with music collaborator Jack Antonoff, as seen in new photos.

The 33-year-old wore a casual yet chic Y2K 'fit that included a black off-the-shoulder top and baggy embellished jeans made by fashion brand AREA that featured a blinged out butterfly, which is a symbol of a rebirth and transformation.

Also rocking a metallic Paco Rabanne handbag, a dainty necklace and chunky Mary Jane-style heels, Taylor was seen smiling on the streets of the Big Apple.

She'll next head to Tampa, Fla. on April 13 to resume her record-breaking Eras Tour, the setlist of which fans speculate includes a hint about the end of her love story with Joe.