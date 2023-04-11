Get a Perfect Eyeliner Wing With Zero Effort When You Use This Stamp That Has 20,000+ 5-Star Reviews

If you're struggling to get perfectly even wings, this is an essential according to many Amazon shoppers.

The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp Reviews

A shopper declared, "This is the best invention EVER! I have a scar at the corner of my eye that made applying liquid liner impossible because of the uneven surface. This stamp goes right over the scar perfectly and I have perfect winged liner in seconds! Truly amazing. I'll be using this forever!"

Another raved, "Will buy this forever! Love this liner! The stamp is helpful but also the liner is fantastic! Smooth, doesn't smudge, very easy to put on. I'm always looking for a good liner and will buy this one from now on!! Great price too especially for how much you get."

Someone gushed, "The best stamp eyeliner. I love how easy it is to use and I am able to do a wing in 1 minute instead of 1 hour. I can also use it as a guide for a longer wing if I want."

A reviewer shared, "Fantastic invention with perfect results every time! I really like the look of a perfect cat eye wing. The problem was how much time it took me to get them even in the morning. If I wasn't careful, it would smudge, and I'd have to start over again. Highly recommend!"

Someone wrote, "Works like a charm! Was surprised at how easy this worked! I used to spend so much time trying to get the angle right on my own, but who knew a stamp could fix all that! Impressed!"

An Amazon customer reviewed, "I wasn't sure about ordering this product because I thought it would be hard to use. I come to find out it's easy to use and NO smudging!"

Still shopping for eye makeup? You can save $22 on the It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara.