James Marsden Pitches His Idea for 27 Dresses Sequel

Watch : How James Marsden Pulled Off the Perfect Fake Jury Duty Show

James Marsden has no objection to a 27 Dresses sequel.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, airing on April 10, the Jury Duty actor said he'd "be down" to reunite with Katherine Heigl for a follow-up to the 2008 rom-com. In fact, Marsden admitted he already has an idea of what it should be called.

"27 Children," he quipped. "Bring it on."

The 49-year-old also noted that he's not the only one wanting a sequel. "That movie weirdly has legs that I'm not sure I anticipated in having," he confessed. "Just a fanbase that people—when they talk about romantic comedies—you don't really see too many of those made nowadays."

One notable voice in the fandom? His former co-star Katherine, who previously told E! News that she "would kill to do a 27 Dresses sequel."

"We're talking a little bit about it," the actress shared in March. "So, we'll see."