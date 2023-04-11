James Marsden Pitches His Idea for 27 Dresses Sequel

James Marsden has no objection to a 27 Dresses sequel.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, airing on April 10, the Jury Duty actor said he'd "be down" to reunite with Katherine Heigl for a follow-up to the 2008 rom-com. In fact, Marsden admitted he already has an idea of what it should be called.
"27 Children," he quipped. "Bring it on."
The 49-year-old also noted that he's not the only one wanting a sequel. "That movie weirdly has legs that I'm not sure I anticipated in having," he confessed. "Just a fanbase that people—when they talk about romantic comedies—you don't really see too many of those made nowadays."
One notable voice in the fandom? His former co-star Katherine, who previously told E! News that she "would kill to do a 27 Dresses sequel."
"We're talking a little bit about it," the actress shared in March. "So, we'll see."
In the meantime, fans can catch Marsden on his new Amazon Freevee series Jury Duty, in which he plays a heightened version of himself serving out his civic responsibility. Created by The Office writers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, the hidden camera comedy features one unsuspecting member of the public duped into serving jury duty alongside actors—including Marsden—for a fake trial.
Describing the project as "The Truman Show serving jury duty," Marsden told E! News that it was a blast "being able to make fun of myself" and satorize "entitled actors."
"Yes, I take my work seriously," the Westworld alum added, "but it sure is fun to send it up."
Jury Duty is now steaming on Amazon Freevee.
For more with Marsden, tune in to E! News on April 10.