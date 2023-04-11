Why Jennifer Garner Doesn’t Want to See Those Ben Affleck Memes

Watch : Ben Affleck Clears Up Past Comments About Ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner doesn't run on Dunkin' memes.

The 13 Going on 30 star revealed that she has not seen the many internet memes made of her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

As for why Garner avoids looking at the comical posts? She isn't interested in seeing memes or headlines about him—or herself for that matter.

"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," she recently told Stellar Magazine, per Cosmopolitan. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I'm out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme."

With that being said, Garner noted of Affleck, "I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"

Indeed, Affleck has become a meme many a time—notably when he was captured struggling to hold his hefty Dunkin Donuts' order. In fact, Affleck even ended up starring alongside now-wife Jennifer Lopez in Dunkin Donuts' 2023 Super Bowl commercial.