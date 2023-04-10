Julián Figueroa, Singer-Songwriter and Telenovela Actor, Dead at 27

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The telenovela community is mourning the loss of a star.

Julián Figueroa, the son of telenovela actress Maribel Guardia and late Mexican singer Joan Sebastián, died over the weekend, his mom shared on social media. He was 27.

Figueroa, who had been acting on series Mi Camino es Amarte since 2022, was found "unconscious" in his Mexico City home April 9, Guardia wrote on Instagram in Spanish.

"They called 911 and when the ambulance and police arrived, they found him already lifeless, with no trace of violence," Guardia, who lived with Figueroa and said she was at the theater that night, continued via translation. "The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation."

An acute myocardial infarction is the medical term for a heart attack, according to John Hopkins Medicine, which also defines ventricular fibrillation as a dangerous type of irregular heartbeat.

The actress asked for privacy and understanding amid her mourning, adding that she "would like to talk to all the people who are trying to communicate," but does not "have the strength to do it yet."