How Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacted to Watching Micah and Kwame’s Pool Scene on TV

Hindsight is 20/20—even on Love Is Blind.
On season four of the Netflix reality dating series, Kwame Appiah got engaged to Chelsea Griffin in the pods. However, once the couple and the other engaged pairs left their claustrophobic digs for Mexico, Kwame and Micah Lussier—who Kwame had also formed a strong bond with in the pods—shared a flirty conversation in the pool behind Chelsea's back.
Micah, who courted controversy everywhere she went during season four, even asked Kwame if he regretted choosing Chelsea.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, 31-year-old Chelsea revealed what it was like finally seeing Kwame and Micah's exchange play out for the cameras when the episode dropped.
"The way I describe it is like you're just standing in life, you're standing in your power, you're doing great and someone comes at your back and stabs you," Chelsea told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "That's what it feels like watching that. It was pretty jerking and difficult."
In watching the exchange, Chelsea admitted, "I don't think I realized how deeply they had connected." She struggled to even get through it, saying, "I was very upset. I had to walk away a couple of times. I'm a real person and I have feelings."
Chelsea immediately thought her own family being forced to watch Kwame and Micah's interaction, noting, "Nobody was really prepared to see what they saw."
Ultimately, however, the pediatric speech language pathologist acknowledged that she knew what she signed up for by joining the show.
"Unfortunately, that happened. It was wrong. It was," Chelsea said. "But in the journey of trying to get married at the end, it's a human experience. You're going to have connections with other people."
Optimistically, Chelsea now looks at Kwame and Micah's conversation as a learning opportunity for Kwame—and said it only led to their bond growing stronger.
"It is a juvenile male behavior," she said. "You have to be able to stop it in its tracks because it's lying to you. It's not real. I think he had to realize that. In some ways, Micah and the relationship they had was what he wanted to hear, but I was really what he needed to hear."
The first 11 episodes of Love Is Blind season four are available to stream now on Netflix. Find out if Kwame said "I do" to Chelsea at the altar when the season finale drops April 14.