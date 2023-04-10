How Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacted to Watching Micah and Kwame’s Pool Scene on TV

Watch : Love Is Blind's Micah Gives an Update on Her Friendship With Irina

Hindsight is 20/20—even on Love Is Blind.

On season four of the Netflix reality dating series, Kwame Appiah got engaged to Chelsea Griffin in the pods. However, once the couple and the other engaged pairs left their claustrophobic digs for Mexico, Kwame and Micah Lussier—who Kwame had also formed a strong bond with in the pods—shared a flirty conversation in the pool behind Chelsea's back.

Micah, who courted controversy everywhere she went during season four, even asked Kwame if he regretted choosing Chelsea.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, 31-year-old Chelsea revealed what it was like finally seeing Kwame and Micah's exchange play out for the cameras when the episode dropped.

"The way I describe it is like you're just standing in life, you're standing in your power, you're doing great and someone comes at your back and stabs you," Chelsea told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "That's what it feels like watching that. It was pretty jerking and difficult."