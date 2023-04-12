The Best Coachella Style Moments Deserving of a Fashion Crown

Before Coachella 2023 kicks off April 14 in Indio, Calif., see how Vanessa Hudgens, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Kim Kardashian and more stars delivered unforgettable style moments.

Fashion lovers are about to go wild for Coachella.

Starting April 14, thousands of music fans will pack their bags and head to Indio, Calif., to experience the three-day arts and music festival.

While performers like Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Becky G and Rosalía will take center stage in the desert, many attendees like Camila CoelhoVanessa Hudgens and Alix Earle will be pulling out unforgettable looks as they prepare to party in style.   

"Festival season for me is all about expressing yourself," Camila, whose Camila Coelho Collection is available at Revolve, told E! News while finalizing her looks for the weekend. "I feel like the most fun part about Coachella and festival looks is to accessorize. I'm really digging big accessories, necklaces, hats, scarves and stuff on sunglasses. I'm also taking some statement boots that I never wear from my closet." 

In other words, feel comfortable to go big and bold in the fashion department.

"It's a time for you to be whoever you want," she said. "It's a festival. It's all about having fun."

Coachella 2022: Best Celebrity Fashion Outfits

Before the star-studded pool parties begin and artists take the stage, E! News is looking back on the most memorable style moments at Coachella. 

From Taylor Swift's bleached blond hair moment to Harry Styles' sequin jumpsuit, there's so much inspiration for your next festival look if you keep reading.

Bonnie Nichoalds

Lizzo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Harry Styles

BFA

Kim Kardashian

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyoncé

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Nicole Scherzinger

Roger/AKM-GSI

Taylor Swift

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Chloe Bailey

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Anitta

Instagram

Gigi Hadid

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber

  

Splash News

Selena Gomez

  

John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA

Rihanna

  

Instagram

Camila Coelho

GC Images

Zoe Kravitz

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Katy Perry

  

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Image

Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson

Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com

Vanessa Hudgens

  

GC Images

Kendall Jenner

  

ELLA / AKM-GSI

Paris Hilton

  

GC Images

Brie Larson

GC Images

Rita Ora

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Bad Bunny

  

Getty Images

Nicole Richie

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé

  

Splash News

Kylie Jenner

  

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cardi B

  

GC Images

Mia Swier & Darren Criss

Christian Vierig/GC Images

Jourdan Dunn

Getty Image

Nikki Reed & Ashley Greene

View More Photos From Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

