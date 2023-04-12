The Best Coachella Style Moments Deserving of a Fashion Crown

Watch : Coachella 2023 Lineup REVEALED: Bad Bunny, Blackpink & More

Fashion lovers are about to go wild for Coachella.

Starting April 14, thousands of music fans will pack their bags and head to Indio, Calif., to experience the three-day arts and music festival.

While performers like Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Becky G and Rosalía will take center stage in the desert, many attendees like Camila Coelho, Vanessa Hudgens and Alix Earle will be pulling out unforgettable looks as they prepare to party in style.

"Festival season for me is all about expressing yourself," Camila, whose Camila Coelho Collection is available at Revolve, told E! News while finalizing her looks for the weekend. "I feel like the most fun part about Coachella and festival looks is to accessorize. I'm really digging big accessories, necklaces, hats, scarves and stuff on sunglasses. I'm also taking some statement boots that I never wear from my closet."

In other words, feel comfortable to go big and bold in the fashion department.

"It's a time for you to be whoever you want," she said. "It's a festival. It's all about having fun."