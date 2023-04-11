Why Paige DeSorbo Broke Down in Tears Over Engagement Talk With Craig Conover

Watch : Southern Charm's Craig Conover Ready for Babies With Paige Desorbo

Paige DeSorbo isn't rushing to the altar.

In fact, the Summer House star got very emotional talking to boyfriend Craig Conover about their future together on the Bravo series' April 10 episode.

Craig initiated the heart-to-heart to get a temperature check on Paige's feelings about moving from NYC to Charleston to live with him and eventually get engaged.

"I feel like we've been dating for a year and I'm about to turn 30," the reality star admitted to her man. "I always thought I'm going to be engaged by the time I'm 30, but now that I'm turning 30, I don't want that. Like, we would wait another year before you even propose."

The news surprised the pillow designer who replied, "Two years?! You went from one year to a year and a half to now two years. Actually, I don't like that too much."

And while the Southern Charm star admitted he'd be happy without getting engaged for another year, he does want an answer to the question of when they will finally live together.