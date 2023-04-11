Why Paige DeSorbo Broke Down in Tears Over Engagement Talk With Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo isn't rushing to the altar.
In fact, the Summer House star got very emotional talking to boyfriend Craig Conover about their future together on the Bravo series' April 10 episode.
Craig initiated the heart-to-heart to get a temperature check on Paige's feelings about moving from NYC to Charleston to live with him and eventually get engaged.
"I feel like we've been dating for a year and I'm about to turn 30," the reality star admitted to her man. "I always thought I'm going to be engaged by the time I'm 30, but now that I'm turning 30, I don't want that. Like, we would wait another year before you even propose."
The news surprised the pillow designer who replied, "Two years?! You went from one year to a year and a half to now two years. Actually, I don't like that too much."
And while the Southern Charm star admitted he'd be happy without getting engaged for another year, he does want an answer to the question of when they will finally live together.
"That's a lot," Paige said of the idea. "I feel like if you are going to propose, wouldn't you want to live together when we're planning our wedding? Proposal and living together kind of go hand-in-hand."
The Giggly Squad podcast co-host continued to explain her concern with getting more serious. "If you were to propose to me tomorrow it would be amazing," she continued, "but then it would immediately start the clock of, 'When are you moving down? When are you planning your wedding?'"
When it comes down to it, Paige revealed that leaving her home state is the real reason she's not ready to take the next step in this relationship.
"I will be changing a lot more than you will be," she told Craig. "I will be changing my whole life. I have no friends in Charleston, I don't know anyone. My whole career is there, my family is in New York. I don't want to leave my mom."
The thought of leaving her family behind even brought Paige to tears. "I'm ready to settle down," she added, "but the thought of moving is so scary."
After seeing his girlfriend get emotional, the 34-year-old comforted Paige by telling her, "At the end of the day, I love Charleston but I don't love it more than you," before jokingly adding, "I know you love New York more than me."
Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
