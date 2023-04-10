Cardi B Speaks Out After Controversial Dalai Lama Video

Watch : Cardi B & Offset GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Grammys

Cardi B is asking parents to be careful when it comes to protecting their kids.

The rapper, 30, took to Twitter to urge people to teach their kids to beware of predators, a message that came less than a day after the Dalai Lama apologized for a controversial video involving a young boy.

"This world is full of predators," Cardi tweeted April 10 without mentioning the spiritual leader. "They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn't allow people to do to them."

Cardi—who shares Kulture, 4, and Wave, 19 months, with Offset—then shared a glimpse into her house rules, writing in a second tweet, "No sleep overs nothing!!!"

She also explained how she thinks the conversation with kids should go, tweeting, "from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates,enter the bathroom wit you and don't keep no secrets away from mommy."