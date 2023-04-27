Celebrity Hairstylist Sarah Potempa Shares 3 Fun, Fuss-Free Looks for Stagecoach

Watch : 3 Fun Fuss-Free Hairstyles for Festival Season

Prepare to turn heads at Stagecoach 2023 (and beyond) with these fun looks.

Hairstylist Sarah Potempa—who frequently works with Camila Cabello, Emily Blunt and Lea Michele—broke down three cute, fool-proof hairstyles to rock at the country music festival, which kicks off April 28 and runs through April 30 in Indio, Calif. or at your next summer soirée.

"When it comes to hair-styling, relaxed beach waves are iconic and seen everywhere, as it's the perfect look for dancing the night away," Sarah told E! News in an exclusive interview. "With the addition of colorful accessories, boho braids and fishtails, this is one of my favorite seasons for hair."

As the Beachwaver founder noted, this is the time to step out of your comfort zone.

"Festival season is the perfect opportunity to take risks with your hair and your style," she shared. "Even if you aren't the best at styling your hair, colorful extensions, hair jewelry or glitter can add a little something extra."